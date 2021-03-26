FAU-G is now available on App Store for iPhone and iPad users

FAU-G: Fearless and United Guards has finally made its way to the Apple App Store and is now available for download on iPad, iPhone and iPod Touch. The game was originally launched for Android users on January 26, 2020 and its developer nCore Games had said at the time that an iOS version was in the works. FAU-G is largely seen as an Indian rival take on the popular PUBG Mobile game, which has been banned in India, though the company has denied the game is a response to the latter.

The app is around 567.2 Mb in size, and requires iOS 10 and later, and available in English. According to the privacy nutrition label on the App Store, FAU-G is collecting data related to purchases, user content, usage data, contact information and and diagnostics. The data used to track users is usage data. FAUG is free on iOS as well, though it has in-app purchases.

While FAU-G had soon crossed 5 million downloads on Android after its launch, it did not get such good reviews as many of the users found the game linear and boring. The current episode for FAU-G is set in Galwan Valley and is inspired by the skirmish between India and China army from 2020.

FAU-G Deathmatch mode

FAU-G’s lack of game modes has been a point of criticism and the company is planning to bring a multiplayer Team Deathmatch mode. Recently, Bollywood actor and FAU-G brand ambassador Akshay Kumar posted on Twitter and announced the upcoming feature.

The game’s characters equipped with different types of guns including handheld pistols, and assault rifles can be seen in the trailer. Given such modes are popular in shooting games such as PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty Mobile, it was much needed on FAU-G as well.

It also looks like unlike the single player mode, where players cannot use guns, the Deathmatch mode will support this feature. The game is expected to bring a five versus five mode. Getting killed by an opponent would respawn you back to the spawn zone on the map, according to earlier reports. The company is yet to confirm when this mode will launch.