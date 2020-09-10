FAU-G: 5 facts about the action game everyone is waiting for

FAU-G announced, release in late October (Image: nCore Games)

Last week, India based nCore games announced that it will soon introduce an action game called FAU-G for Indian consumers. Many referred to the game as an Indian alternative of PUBG Mobile that has been banned in India a few days ago but FAU-G isn’t a battle royale game and hence isn’t an alternative to PUBG Mobile.

There’s still time for the FAU-G game to be released in the market but before that, you must check out these five facts about the upcoming made in India game.

5 facts about FAU-G game

* The first fact that you must know is that FAU-G isn’t a result of the PUBG Mobile ban. In a telephonic interview with the indianexpress.com Vishal Gondal who’s one of the founders of nCore Games said that the game is under development for the last couple of months. The game is said to be in the works since May-June 2020.

* FAU-G isn’t an alternative to PUBG Mobile that has recently been banned in the country stating threat to national security. Unlike PUBG, FAU-G will not be a battle royale game. The game will lessen players about crucial incidents of the country like the Galwan Valley clash and the value of Indian soldiers. The first episode will be based on the Galwan Valley incident.

* The FAU-G game developer nCore Games is also working on two other games including one based on music and second based on Cricket. The music game will be released later this month while the cricket game is set to release around the time IPL begins.

* nCore Games has revealed that 20 per cent of net revenue will be donated to BharatKeVeer trust. Notably, the name FAU-G is the brainchild of actor Akshay Kumar and the game will be developed under the mentorship of the Bollywood actor.

* The game developer claims that FAU-G is being developed by highly qualified and capable developers at nCore Games and will be as good as PUBG or any other international games.

