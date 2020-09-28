FarmVille shutting operations after 11 years; here’s why

FarmVille was launched on Facebook back in 2009. It was a farming-simulation online game, which required players to plough, plant, harvest and raise livestock, along with all of their friends. (Image: Zynga)

Zynga has announced that one of its most popular games, FarmVille will cease operations after 11 years. This decision came after Adobe announced that it will stop distributing and updating Flash Player for all web browsers. Due to which, Facebook will stop supporting Flash games on the platform after December 31.

The game will remain playable until December 31, after which it will completely shut down. In-app purchases will be available until November 17.

To recall, FarmVille was launched on Facebook back in 2009. It was a farming-simulation online game, which required players to plow, plant, harvest and raise livestock, along with all of their friends.

“We’re aware that many of you have been with us since the very beginning, helping to build an incredible global community of players over the years who’ve enjoyed this game just as much as we have. For that we say thank you,” Zynga said in a statement.

Zynga is advising all players to utilise any remaining credits before the game shuts down its operations. To help players spend credits, the company states that it will offer customers fun in-game activities that will make the experience “even more enjoyable.”

Apart from this, Zynga has also announced the sequel games to FarmVille, FarmVille 2: Tropic Escape and FarmVille 3 on mobile.

