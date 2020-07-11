Far Cry 6 teaser trailer revealed: features Breaking Bad fame Giancarlo Esposito

Giancarlo Esposito as Anton in Far Cry 6 (Source: Gaming Humour and news) Giancarlo Esposito as Anton in Far Cry 6 (Source: Gaming Humour and news)

Ubisoft teased fans with Far Cry 6’s teaser ahead of its launch on July 13 (12:30 IST). The franchise’s sixth edition grabbed eyeballs ahead of its launch as it featured Breaking Bad fame Giancarlo Esposito, who played the role of Gus Fring in one of the highest-rated TV series. The teaser confirmed the rumours sparked by an early PlayStation Store listing.

As per Gamespot, “The leak revealed that Esposito will appear in Far Cry 6, which is supported by this tweet coming from the official Far Cry account. Far Cry 6 will take place in a tropical paradise called Yara, ruled over by the despotic Anton Castillo and his son Diego. Esposito appears likely to be playing Castillo.”

In reply to rumours, Far Cry posted on its Twitter account the teaser with the caption reading, “Anton would not be pleased. See you on Sunday at #UbiForward”.

Anton would not be pleased. See you on Sunday at #UbiForward. pic.twitter.com/HieToJzDxp — Far Cry (@FarCrygame) July 10, 2020

Anton, the character played by Esposito is the antagonist of the game. The leaked PlayStation Store Listing also had the game’s description.

“Welcome to Yara, a tropical paradise frozen in time. As the dictator of Yara, Anton Castillo is intent on restoring his nation back to its former glory by any means, with his son, Diego, following in his bloody footsteps. Their ruthless oppression has ignited a revolution.”

The game will be available for PS4 console as well as the upcoming PS5 consoles which are expected to be available for customers in the fourth quarter of the year. The leaked store listing also had good news for the current-generation console owners as they will be able to upgrade for a PS5 version of the game without any additional cost.

The few gameplay leaks include that you can play as guerrilla fighter Dani Rojas, inside “the largest Far Cry playground to date across jungles, beaches and Esperanza the capital city of Yara.” Also, there is a wide array of weapons in the new version.

