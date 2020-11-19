Far Cry 6 might release on May 26 next year as Microsoft Store listing reveals

Microsoft since then seems to have removed that date and replaced it with a banner showing that the game is currently not available along with a button to redeem a code. (Screenshot)

Far Cry 6 is one of the highly anticipated games to launch next year. The game’s details have leaked ahead of its launch via the Microsoft Store, according to Gadgets 360. Ubisoft is yet to reveal the release date for the game, however, according to the report the game will launch on May 26, 2021.

Far Cry 6 will be the sequel to 2018’s Far Cry 5. The game has been under development for four years at Ubisoft Toronto, and was officially announced back in July at the Ubisoft Forward event. To recall, the company had originally provided a February 2021 launch date, however, in late October, the company announced a delay due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Ubisoft Toronto is the studio that developed Far Cry 5 and the recently launched Watch Dogs: Legion. Far Cry 6 will be based on the Cuban Revolution. It is expected to launch on multiple platforms including the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Stadia, Luna and PC.

The game is currently available for pre-ordering at Rs 3,999 on consoles, Ubisoft Store and the Epic Games Store. If the game releases in May 2021, then that would mean that the delay was just a minor one of three months, unlike CyberPunk 2077 delays.

