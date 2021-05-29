Far Cry 6 launch date set for October 7: Here is everything we know

The development for Far Cry 6 is being carried out by Ubisoft Toronto (Image source : Ubisoft)

Ubisoft has confirmed that Far Cry 6 will globally release on October 7. The game will be available for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Stadia, Amazon Luna and Windows PC. Players will be able to download the game for Windows exclusively from the Epic Games Store and the Ubisoft Store. The game will also be accessible via Ubisoft+, which is the company’s subscription service. The development for Far Cry 6 is being carried out by Ubisoft Toronto.

Like its predecessors in the series, Far Cry 6 will pit players against a vicious and brutal leader. Players will be put up against the fascist dictator Anton Castillo, who is played by Giancarlo Esposito.

Far Cry 6: Pre-order details

If you pre-order Far Cry 6, then you will get access to the “Libertad Pack.” The latter includes the “Libertad Outfit” for Chorizo and the “Discos Locos”, a weaponized disc launcher. Those who purchase Far Cry 6 on Xbox One or PlayStation 4 will be able to upgrade their version to next-gen Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PlayStation 5 at no additional cost.

Users can also preorder the standalone Ubicollectibles 26-cm tall figurine “Lions of Yara” from the Ubisoft store. It includes a code that will unlock a weapon charm in Far Cry 6, the “The Lion of Yara.”

Far Cry 6 details

Far Cry 6 is set in Yara which is said to be a “tropical paradise frozen in time in the heart of the Caribbean”. The game will allow players to experience the fictional world as local Yaran and military dropout Dani Rojas. You will be able to choose to play Dani as a man or woman. The game will be set in the backdrop of Antón’s brutal rule which ignites a revolution across the country.

Players will join the revolution to liberate Yaran people from the oppressive rule of dictator Antón Castillo and his son Diego. Users will operate from hidden guerrilla camps across the country, gathering soldiers and resources while planning their next move.

Far Cry 6 will allow you to explore a vast and contrasted open world that will include everything from jungles to decaying cities, in solo or two-player co-op modes.