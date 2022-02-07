scorecardresearch
Monday, February 07, 2022
Far Cry 6 Joseph Seed DLC release date confirmed

Joseph: Collapse launches on February 8, 2022, on Playstation and Xbox systems and Windows PC via Epic Games Store.

By: Tech Desk | Navi Mumbai |
February 7, 2022 1:05:49 pm
Far Cry 6 Joseph Seed DLC,Far Cry 6 Joseph Seed DLC release date confirmed. (Image credit: Ubisoft)

Ubisoft has confirmed that Joseph: Collapse, the final DLC (downloadable content) in Far Cry 6 season pass will launch on February 8, 2022. The chapter will be available on all platforms and will be playable in co-op mode with a Buddy Pass.

Far Cry 6’s post-launch content has focussed on its iconic villains, as seen with the previously released Vaas: Insanity and Pagan: Control DLCs that allowed players to embody their roles in a twisted roguelike experience. Similarly, Joseph: Collapse provides a unique opportunity for players to tap into his tortured mind in a first-person shooter format and face the inner demons that turned him into the psycho he is.

In classic roguelike fashion, players will be forced to restart their run each time they die until they finish the arc. On the way, you will encounter several challenges, which upon completion, earn points to level up weapons and boons that increase Joseph’s overall health and skill to make upcoming runs easier.

It can be playable in co-op mode as well, where you can invite a friend to play the entirety of the final chapter. And thanks to the Buddy Pass system, only one of you will be required to own the game. The other partner can simply join your game and play for free – similar to Hazelight Studios’ It Takes Two.

Also Read: |Dying Light 2 review: Dropkicking zombies is still fun

Those who already purchased the Season Pass will receive the Joseph: Collapse DLC for free, while others have to pay $15 (about Rs 1,120).

Released back in October, Far Cry 6 transports players to the tropical island of Yara to face off against their authoritarian ruler President Antón Castillo – Breaking Bad’s Giancarlo Esposito. Much like its previous iterations, the game features an open-world environment where players can defeat hordes of enemies sneakily or go in guns blazing to liberate the brainwashed citizens.

