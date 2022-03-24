Far Cry 6 gets a free weekend, includes Stranger Things crossover

Ubisoft has announced a free weekend for their newest action-adventure title, Far Cry 6. Starting today, the game is available to download and play for free, until March 27, 2022.

Ubisoft made the announcement in a tweet, letting players take advantage of the single-player and co-op modes on the vibrant, tropical island of Yara. Being an Epic Games exclusive, PC players can only claim it via the launcher, while others can head over to the Ubisoft Store and link their respective accounts.

Those interested can even purchase the title at 50 percent off from the Epic Games Store, while the Ubisoft store only offers a 40 percent discount. Both stores also have the Season Pass at a discounted rate of 35 percent off – offering more content once you are done with the main game.

Additionally, the studio has collaborated with the popular Netflix show, ‘Stranger Things’ bringing a new element of survival-horror into the Far Cry universe. Players can explore hidden bunkers, labs, and locations inspired by the series – including the frill-faced Demogorgon, hunting in the dark.

Titled – ‘The Vanishing,’ the plot follows protagonist Dani’s adventures, as she embarks into the Upside-Down, in hopes of finding the disappearing populace and the adorable puppy, Chorizo. As part of the DLC, players will receive new skins for a flamethrower and a themed shotgun.

Ubisoft has been rolling out fresh content to Far Cry 6, centred around the arch-villains in the series. Last month, the studio released the Joseph: Collapse DLC, a roguelike experience that focussed on fighting manifestations of his inner demons. The DLC, alongside the ones featuring Vaas and Pagan Min, is included in the Season Pass, which is currently available at 35 percent off.