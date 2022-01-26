Fan-made Resident Evil 4 HD remaster gets a release date

Resident Evil 4 HD, a fan-made remaster of the original title is scheduled to release on February 2, 2022. The multi-language mod project has been eight years in the making, and is compatible with Steam’s RE4 version 1.0.6 and 1.1.0.

The entire mod has been developed from the ground up by two people, with each texture scaled up by 16 times the original resolution. To obtain the assets for the original game, Capcom went to photograph specific real-world locations in Spain and Wales. For this remaster mod, the same method was used, where Albert (1 of 2 devs) travelled to the same places to collect higher-resolution assets.

The newly released trailer showcases a range of upgrades such as skin pores, improved lighting effects, and thousands of 3D model revisions. Technology limitations caused the original developers to use flat, cardboard-like assets to represent objects like candles and lamps. The HD remaster, however, revised them with true 3D models that can be observed from any angle.

“Our intent throughout the project is to remain true to the original visuals and artistic intent. The best kind of feedback we receive is when people say that the game looks like what they *imagined* it to look like when they first played it 10 years ago,” reads the blog post. “While we are not perfect, we continually refer back to the original texture assets to ensure we do not deviate in a significant manner.”

The package includes the original campaign, coupled with a few side missions – Mercenaries mode and Assignment Ada. Both these missions task players with assuming either role and killing a swarm of incoming enemies within a time limit. The goal is to achieve the highest rank possible on each map to unlock exclusive rewards.

The HD project also features the Separate Ways minigame, which tells Ada Wong’s story, or rather, what she was up to while you were playing as Leon in the main campaign. The mod can be downloaded from their official website and applied over the vanilla PC version on Steam.

Capcom is also working on a full-blown remake for Resident Evil 4. The game was initially supposed to launch this year, but hit a minor speed bump, due to some internal disagreements over creative direction. The game is now slated for a 2023 release and will see minor changes in the overall story.

Resident Evil 4 is a survival horror, third-person shooter that puts you in the shoes of an American Federal Agent, Leon S Kennedy, who is on a mission to rescue the US president’s daughter, from the clutches of a parasite-worshipping cult. The game is Capcom’s highest-rated project, and sold a total of 10.4 million copies across several platforms upon release.