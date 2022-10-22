scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 22, 2022

Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition Free on Epic Games Store: How to get it

Here's how to get Fallout 3 - Game of the Year Edition for free this week.

fallout, fallout 3, fallout 3 freethe game will be found on the Epic Games Store for free this week. (File)

Epic Games Store is known to give away some of its games for free, a list that changes on a weekly basis. These free games usually involve casual titles, but occasionally can also include big AAA games like the Tomb Raider series. This week, Epic Games is back with another popular game – Fallout 3.

Fallout 3 Game of the Year Edition is currently available for free on the Epic Games Store. The 2008 title is not the newest in the series but remains a fun, critically acclaimed game till date. The Game of the Year Edition also brings add-on packs with the base game, including Operation: Anchorage, The Pitt, Broken Steel, Point Lookout, and Mothership Zeta.

Also Read |Marvel Snap now available for down on iOS, Android and PC

Here’s how you can grab the game for free on the Epic Games Store.

How to get Fallout 3 for free

If you don’t have the Epic Games launcher installed on your PC/laptop, you will have to do that first. The setup for the same can be found on the Epic Games website.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sparkling fish, murky methods: the global aquarium tradePremium
Sparkling fish, murky methods: the global aquarium trade
Pipe down the India-Pakistan war bugle; there’s a World T20 Cup to ...Premium
Pipe down the India-Pakistan war bugle; there’s a World T20 Cup to ...
To push MSME, housing credit in the hinterland, govt plans to involve RRBsPremium
To push MSME, housing credit in the hinterland, govt plans to involve RRBs
On Interpol sidelines, 14 countries reach out to India on info for key casesPremium
On Interpol sidelines, 14 countries reach out to India on info for key cases

Once the launcher is downloaded and set up, users can either create or log into their Epic Games ID. If you don’t have one already, you can also link the store to your existing Google Account ID or one of the other supported third-party IDs to make the process quicker.

Once this is set up, you should be able to browse both your library of existing owned games, as well as the Epic Games Store where you can purchase new titles. Go to the Store tab and find the search bar on the top.

Search for “Fallout 3” and you should find the listing right away. You will also notice that the price of the game has been updated to ‘Free’. Follow on-screen instructions to purchase the title as you normally would and without requiring any payment, the title will be added to your library. You can then go to your library tab and download the game from there to begin installing it.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-10-2022 at 12:57:36 pm
Next Story

Airlines cash in as flexible work changes travel patterns

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Photos: NASA and SpaceX’s historic Crew-5 launch to International Space Station
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Oct 22: Latest News
Advertisement