Facebook to introduce live gaming mobile app today

Facebook will introduce an app designed for creating and watching live gameplay on Monday, the New York Times reported, citing the social network.

The free app, which carries no advertising, was originally intended for release in June but the spread of the coronavirus prodded the company to accelerate its plans to meet the surge in gaming resulting from Covid-19 quarantine measures adopted around the world.

Facebook, which has more than 700 million of its 2.5 billion monthly users engaged with gaming content, will make money on the new app by taking a cut of “stars,” which fans can buy and send to gaming streamers.

