Facebook Gaming: What is it, how to start using the platform

Today we are going to take a look at how you can get started with Facebook Gaming. (Express Photo)

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many people have taken up gaming as a hobby, be it on a gaming console or just on a mobile phone. Eyeing this opportunity, Facebook launched its Gaming app earlier on Android and has now made the app available to iOS users. The new app is a competitor to Twitch and YouTube Gaming.

To build this platform, Facebook has partnered with Microsoft to bring over its Mixer platform’s popular features on the gaming platform. Today, we are going to take a look at how you can get started with the Facebook Gaming platform and how to download the app.

What is Facebook Gaming?

Facebook Gaming is a platform similar to Twitch and YouTube Gaming, but with a few more perks, especially for Android users. The gaming platform hosts home to a lot of streamers and influencers, and also allows normal users like us to start livestreams and showcase our gameplay.

Apart from the streaming factor, the platform allows users to join groups centred around particular games you might like. It even has a mini games section, which consists of a lot of interesting and non-time consuming games like Ludo Club, Water Slide, OMG and more. You can play these games without having to download any third-party apps.

You can also start your own gaming groups, to chat and discuss about interesting things you or any other members of your group discovered. You can also play mini games with your group members.

Note: The iOS app does not include the mini games section of Facebook Gaming to get meet Apple’s App Store policies.

How to download, setup Facebook Gaming

* Open the Google Play Store or Apple App Store and search for the Facebook Gaming app.

* Tap on the Install button, and then wait for the app to get downloaded and installed on your smartphone.

* Open the app from the app icon located inside of your app gallery.

* The Facebook Gaming splash screen will come up, leading to the login screen.

* Log in using your Facebook credentials or tap on the “Not on Facebook?” option.

* Choose your preferred language. (Skippable step)

* Select the games you would like to follow like PUBG Mobile, Mortal Kombat 11, Call of Duty: Mobile and more. (Skippable step)

* Follow the streamers you would like to watch on the platform like BBS, H2WO, StoneMountain64 and more. (Skippable step)

* Tap on done, and your feed will be set up according to the choices you made.

How to navigate Facebook Gaming app?

Facebook Gaming is quite simple to navigate after you set it up to be curated according to your interests. It consists of main feed page, accessible from the bottom navigation bar. Your feed will include any videos from the streamers that you follow, livestreams and content from similar streamers.

The app also consists of shortcuts for mini games for you to access, tailored to your preferences. On the top navigation bar on your feed page, you will see options like ‘Go Live’, ‘Clips’, ‘Following’, ‘Follow Games’ and ‘Groups, to drive up the engagement. Other than the feed tab in the bottom navigation bar, there are three other tabs, explained below.

* The first tab is mini games, which consists of a ton of mini games that you can play with your friends or stranger. Moreover, you can also stream these mini games live for people to see your skills.

* Suggestions in the third tab. this tab will curate everything that might interest you, from mini games to new gamers you can follow.

* The last tab is for messages, wherein you can message your friends or groups about information regarding a game or a stream. Or you can simply have a chat with someone on the platform.

On the top most navigation bar, you get a search button to search for specific content, a bell icon to inform you about new content from your followed creators or games, and lastly, it consists of a setting icon to provide you with much greater control over your profile.

