Facebook’s Gaming mobile app will shut down this October

Back in April 2020, the social media giant Facebook made its move in the gaming industry by launching the Facebook Gaming app. Now, according to a notice sent to users, Facebook has said that the app will no longer be available for download October 28 onwards.

Also, the Meta-owned company hasn’t shared any explanation as to why it is shutting down the mobile app. While Facebook Gaming was introduced in 2018, it took the service two years to develop a mobile app. It did so in hopes to penetrate a market that has been dominated by Twitch and YouTube for years now.

Facebook also added a creator program with some really handy features such s the ability to co-stream. And in 2020, the platform went on to buy Microsoft’s game streaming platform – Mixer, which had already recruited popular streamers like Ninja and Shroud.

And while the mobile app will soon be unavailable, Facebook has clarified that the web version of its game streaming service will be operational. In the last few years, Facebook has been continuous spending money on its gaming platform, securing deals with creators like Disguised Toast and the footballer Neymar Jr.

The service gained massive popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic, but since then, its user base seems to be slowly eroding away. According to Streamlabs, when compared to Twitch and YouTube Gaming, Facebook’s Gaming service had the least number of hours watched.