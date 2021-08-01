Exciting new games coming to PS5 and PS4 in August

Among the games coming out soon is Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut, which will come with a bigger map, new missions and more. (Image Source: Sony)

A bunch of new titles are set to release for the next-gen PS5 console as well as the older PS4 console over the next two months. These include Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut and Hades. If you’re looking to find new titles for your PlayStation, here’s what to look out for.

Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut – August 20

The Director’s Cut edition of the popular PS4 title will be adding a few new gameplay aspects to the game. Jin will be able to explore more open-world territory as the game will now feature a bigger map, including the Iki island. Also included are new storylines, new missions and more.

Hades – August 13

The dungeon-crawler game that became popular among PC gamers last year, will be coming to the PS5 and PS4 this month. The game puts players in the shoes of Zagreus, son of Hades, as he tries escaping the ever-shifting underworld with randomly generated levels, fast combat and an unfolding plot.

Other games – August

We will also be seeing the launch of a number of other games in August. These include Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid – Super Edition, Foreclosed, Greak: Memories of Azur, Madden NFL 22 MVP edition, Monster Harvest, Hoa, Sniper: Ghost Warrior Contracts 2, King’s Bounty II, Rims Racing, Aliens: Fireteam Elite, Tormented Souls, Star Renegades, Battle Axe, Rustler, KeyWe and The Forgotten City.

Other Games – September

Deathloop, recently showcased by Sony at its State of Play event, will also be launching soon in September this year. Playing as Colt, a character stuck in a time loop, Deathloop will bring a unique gameplay complete with special abilities, strategy and combat aspects.

We also have other new titles launching in September like WRC 10, The Medium, Sonic Colours Ultimate: Launch Edition, Tales of Arise, Life is Strange: True Colors, NBA 2K22, Every Forward, Tails of Iron, Aragami 2, Lost Judgement, Death Stranding: Director’s Cut, Ghostrunner, The Riftbreaker, Real Farm: Premium Edition and Hot Wheels Unleashed.