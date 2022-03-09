EVO 2022 lineup announced: Street Fighter V, Guilty Gear, and more

EVO, the annual fighting game tournament has unveiled the lineup of games to be featured in its main stage this year. The popular venture was acquired by Sony last year, will be held with an in-person audience in 2022.

EVO is scheduled to take place from 5 to 7 August, and will keep in tradition by not including Nintendo’s Smash Bros in the tournament. The Japanese giant signed a partnership with Panda Global to create an “officially licensed circuit” for its gaming tournaments. The company has also been known for issuing takedown notices and sending legal threats to creators who host their own third-party tournaments featuring Nintendo’s games.

This time, EVO will be hosting 9 games as part of its championship series, live from Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. The lineup includes Street Fighter V, Guilty Gear: Strive, Mortal Kombat 11, Tekken 7, The King of Fighters XV, Melty Blood: Type Lumina, Dragon Ball FighterZ, Granblue Fantasy, and Skullgirls: 2nd Encore.

Registration for Evo 2022 is NOW OPEN! Head to https://t.co/WgXv1e2fEK and register now! We can’t wait to see you all offline and in-person August 5-7 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas! Thank you to our special guests and viewers who joined us for the Evo 2022 lineup reveal show! pic.twitter.com/qiJwz2eGwL — EVO (@EVO) March 9, 2022

Following the cancellation of 2021’s EVO event, due to COVID-related complications, the fan-favourite championship will see a live, in-person audience this year. Those at home can watch the entire tournament by visiting EVO’s official Twitch channel. “We are thrilled to present a slate of fighting games representing so many of the genre’s player bases for EVO 2022,” said GM Rick Thiher.

“There is nothing like the global fighting game community’s energy when we gather for EVO, and I’m greatly looking forward to seeing what happens when we start the event series’ next chapter together later this year.” Interested players and Esports organisations can register themselves by visiting the official website.

Back in 2020, EVO was held in an online digital fashion before getting cancelled due to sexual misconduct allegations against co-founder Joey Cuellar. Accounts from numerous players from the ‘90s and ‘00s accused Joey of preying on them when they were younger. As a response, the company severed ties with him entirely.