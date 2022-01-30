scorecardresearch
Sunday, January 30, 2022
Evil Dead: The Game delayed to May

Evil Dead: The Game launches on May 13, 2022, on the PlayStation and Xbox systems, alongside Nintendo Switch and Windows PC.

By: Tech Desk | Navi Mumbai |
January 30, 2022 12:18:21 pm
Evil Dead The Game delayed,Evil Dead: The Game delayed to May 13, 2022. (Image credit: Saber Interactive)

Saber Interactive has pushed back the release date for their upcoming co-op zombie shooter, Evil Dead: The Game. The title will now release three months later, on May 13, 2022, a date that coincides with Friday the 13th (black Friday).

Saber Interactive announced the delay via a tweet saying, “When we set out to create a brand new game worthy of the Evil Dead franchise, we knew it had to be groovy as hell.” The additional time will be utilised to further fine-tune the mechanics and ensure a certain level of polish at launch.

In a follow-up tweet, the studio stated that fans could expect some pre-order information and a brand new trailer in February. This is the second time the game has been delayed, following its initial reveal in December 2020, as part of Geoff Keighley’s The Game Awards.

Developed by Saber Interactive, Evil Dead: The Game is a gory 4v1 shooter adaptation of Sam Raimi’s original film series. The game features the entire main cast, who the players take control of and try to survive the night in a remote cabin in the woods. In the multiplayer (PvP) segment, you get to pick between the killer, Kandarian Demon or one of the survivors and use their tools and abilities to earn points.

Also Read: |Souls-like: A tale of masochism and glory

There is a skill tree involved as well, where players can dump their accumulated XP to unlock new abilities and perks. Judging by the marketing, it seems like the developers might be taking a similar route to Dead by Daylight, where they offer continuous support post-launch, by adding new maps, weapons, and enemies as DLC (downloadable content).

The game brings back all the original actors to voice their respective characters, including Bruce Campbell as Ash Williams, Hal Delrich as Scott, and Ellen Sandweiss as Cheryl. Bruce will make an appearance in four different versions, including fan-favourite “Evil Ash.”

Evil Dead: The Game launches on the current and next-gen consoles, Nintendo Switch, and Windows PC.

