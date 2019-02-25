PUBG Mobile ‘Survive Till Dawn’ zombie mode: Everything you need to know

Tencent Games in partnership with Resident Evil 2 recently released PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 update bringing in the much-anticipated zombie survival mode to the battle royale game. The update also introduces new features like the Moonlight weather in Vikendi, Resident Evil 2 theme and music, Arcade mode for Sanhok and more.

PUBG Mobile ‘Survive Till Dawn’: The major changes

The ‘Survive Till Dawn’ mode was initially known as ‘Sunset’ in the beta release of the game, however, this was changed as soon as the public version of the game was rolled out. PUBG Mobile ‘Survive Till Dawn’ mode has been made available on the game for a limited time and might be removed any day.

During the game, a total of 60 instead of the usual 100 players para jump on to the Erangel map, which is the only map currently allowing players to play the ‘Survive Till Dawn’ mode. After the players jump onto the battlefield, they have to find weapons, ammunition and other supplies to take on zombies and the other 59 players they have jumped out of the plane with.

While playing the PUBG Mobile ‘Survive Till Dawn’ mode you need to know that zombies will start spawning as and when, you touch the ground. However, only a few weak zombies will only spawn at that time.

The major zombie menace starts during the night when zombies are spawning left, right and centre. They will even spawn inside of houses and roofs, so don’t think you can hide the night in there.

PUBG Mobile ‘Survive Till Dawn’ zombie mode What are the Zombie boss attack areas?

Due to PUBG Mobile partnering with Resident Evil 2 for this update, the game also features zombie boss attack areas, which are quite similar to Red Zones in the classic matches.

In the Red Zone during a classic mode, players will be bombarded with sky bombs, which can kill them. Whereas, in the zombie boss attack areas, many zombies are spawned along with one of the main zombie bosses from Resident Evil 2.

Remember that with every passing moment the zombies will get more and more powerful and the number of zombies will also increase. The most amount of zombies will appear during the night weather, so it is recommended that you stock up your inventory and heal yourself during the day.