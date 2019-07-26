PUBG Mobile Lite in India: Everything to know from phone requirements to maps

Tencent Games has now brought PUBG Mobile Lite to India, almost a year after its launch in the Philippines. The game is aimed at smartphones with lower grade specifications. PUBG Mobile Lite is now available on the Google Play Store and has a file size of 491MB. Here’s a list of the top features you need to know about PUBG Mobile Lite before you download it and start playing.

PUBG Mobile Lite: Compatibility and size

PUBG Mobile Lite is currently only available on the Android platform and has a download size of 491MB. The game is currently not available on iOS. It is built using Unreal Engine 4, which is same as PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile Lite: Requirements

There are no such minimum requirements to play PUBG Mobile Lite. It can be played on pretty much any Android smartphone. However, we recommend that you play it on a smartphone running Android 4.3 Jelly Bean or higher with at least 1GB of RAM and 500MB of storage. The company states that the game will run on any device smoothly, even if the device has lower than 2GB of RAM.

PUBG Mobile Lite: Maps, players and time cap

PUBG Mobile Lite earlier only sported one map, which had a radius of 2km x 2km, where 40 players had to take each other on. However, with today’s update, PUBG Mobile Lite gets three additional maps and the player cap has been increased to 60 players.

PUBG Mobile, on the other hand, has four maps Erangel, Miramar, Sanhok and Vikendi and has a player cap of 100.

PUBG Mobile Lite games are much more fast-paced due to the lower player count and smaller maps. As of now, the game only allows players to get into a Classic mode match, which lasts for 10 minutes.

PUBG Mobile Lite: Graphics

Though both PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite have been developed using the Unreal Engine 4, graphics don’t remain the same. PUBG Mobile Lite features a drop in terms of graphics compared to PUBG Mobile. This might have been done to make the game run smoothly on low-end and entry-level devices.

A drop in the graphics doesn’t mean a change in the gameplay. PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite stay quite similar in terms of graphics ensuring players have a similar overall experience wherever they play any PUBG title.]

PUBG Mobile Lite: Update

Along with the India launch of the game, Tencent Games has also sent an update for the same. The update a new weapon, vehicle, three new locations and more.

The update has also increased the cap on the number of players allowed in one match from 40 to 60. PUBG Mobile starts a match with only 100 players. The new weapon is an RPG-7 rocket launcher and the vehicle is a Buggy.

PUBG Mobile Lite: Features

PUBG Mobile Lite features include an enhanced aim assist, a new Winner Pass, bullet trail adjustment, weapon recoil suppression, an extended time to kill, location display, ability to heal yourself while moving, map quality optimisation and more.

Enhanced aim assist makes aiming simpler and easier in the game. Winner Pass is similar to PUBG Mobile’s Royale Pass and comes with much faster achievement unlocks and span a month with rewards on offer for players.

Two interesting features are bullet trail adjustment and weapon recoil suppression. Bullet trail adjustment feature will bring an increased bullet speed with no bullet drop effect to ensure a clearer shot. The weapon recoil suppression feature will suppress weapon recoil to a certain amount for better game-control and experience.

PUBG Mobile Lite also brings in a new feature called extended time to kill, which will increase the ‘Time to Kill’ to enhance a player’s chance of surviving. To make the game a bit easier, the game comes with a location display feature, which will expose a shooter within the mini map’s range.

The game will also allow players to heal themselves even while they are moving. The company states that this feature is useful in high latency conditions. Tencent Games has also increased the building density and loot frequency for players to have a better gaming experience.