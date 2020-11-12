Among Us: What is it, how to play, availability and much more

Among Us has suddenly become one of the most popular globe across the world. Here's everything you need to know about the game. (Image: Inner Sloth)

Among Us was launched back in 2018, but the COVID-19 pandemic has made the game a hit. During the various lockdowns around the globe, many popular influencers like Chance Morris, PewDiePie, James Charles and more began streaming the game to millions of people, after which it has instantly transformed into a cult hit. The game currently has over 90 million downloads across multiple platforms. Here we will be taking a look at what is Among Us, how do you play it and answering some of the questions you might have about the game.

What is Among Us?

Among Us is a multiplayer game where 10 players get dropped into an alien spaceship, sky headquarters or planet base, where each player is designated with a private role of either a “crewmate” and an “impostor.” This is an online multiplayer social deduction game, and a player can either be a crewmate or an imposter. One can play the game online or on local WiFi with their select friends.

Platforms where Among Us is available?

The game is currently available Android, iOS and Windows. The game is available free of cost on Android and iOS, with in-app purchases. On Windows, the game is available on the Steam Store for Rs 199.

How to download Among Us? How much does it cost?

Windows users can get over to the Steam Store, or the company’s official website and purchase the game, either for Rs 199 or $5 (approximately Rs 372), respectively. Steam users can download the game off of the Steam Store directly after the purchase. Players who purchase the game from Inner Sloth’s website will get a Steam code for the same that they can input in the Steam Store to download the game.

Among Us is basically a game of survival, where you either have to vote off all of the imposters or complete all the tasks, and the imposter has to kill all of the crewmates or stop them from completing the designated tasks to win. (Image: Inner Sloth)

On Android and iOS, the process is much simpler. Players simply have to search the game on the respective app stores and download it. The free version on mobile is supported by ads, which players can remove by paying $2 (approximately Rs 148) as a one-time fee. Also, keep in mind that the game consists of micro-transactions on both mobile and PC. If a player has paid the $2 fees, the game becomes ad-free for the whole party during the match.

How to play Among Us?

Among Us is basically a game of survival, where you either have to vote off all of the imposters and complete all the tasks, and the imposter has to kill all of the crewmates or stop them from completing the designated tasks to win. If you are designated a crewmate your task is to find the imposter. Of course, being an imposter is a lot more fun as you can betray and kill your friends.

If you have a huge number of players, you can also select to have multiple imposters. (Image: Inner Sloth)

An imposter needs to kill the crewmates and ensure no one is able to get out of the locations. Players can also vote off other players from the location. Note, if you have a huge number of players, you can also select to have multiple imposters. No crew member can talk while performing tasks, until and unless a death is reported. When someone dies, the crew gets a chance to vote and root out the imposter.

What is an imposter?

An imposter is basically a shapeshifting alien that looks just like everyone else and is trying to sabotage the mission.

No crew member can talk while performing tasks, until and unless a death is reported. When someone dies, the crew gets a chance to vote and root out the imposter. (Image: Inner Sloth)

How many people can play Among Us in one match?

At a time you can create a party of four people and up to 10 people.

Among Us 2?

Inner Sloth did announce that they will be launching Among Us 2 back in August, however, just a month later, it cancelled the plans and developers started focusing on improving the original version of the game. The sequel was supposed to launch in September. The reason given by the company is that, due to the immense popularity of the game, it decided to focus on expanding the content offered in Among Us.

In a blog post, the company said that all of the planned content for Among Us 2 will not be integrated into the original game. The company states that the game will soon get new servers, colourblind support, a friends/account system, a new stage and more. However, it has not announced, when these changes will be brought to the game.

