Cyberpunk 2077 to launch on Dec 10: Here’s everything you need to know about the genre defining game

You will soon be able to roam through the streets of Night City, as Cyberpunk 2077 launch is just around the corner. After multiple delays, the game is finally going to launch on December 10. Before you dive into the game and start playing as V, here’s everything you need to know about Cyberpunk 2077.

Cyberpunk 2077: Launch date, platforms, minimum requirements

Cyberpunk after being delayed three times this year is finally going to launch on December 10, with pre-orders already live for the game.

At launch, it will support the next-generation gaming consoles: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Apart from these the game will also be made available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows and Google Stadia.

Minimum requirements to play the game on PC:

Operating System: 64-bit Windows 7, 64-bit Windows 8, 64-bit Windows 8.1 or 64-bit Windows 10

DirectX Version: DirectX 12

Processor: Intel Core i5-3570K or AMD FX-8310

RAM: 8 GB

Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 3 GB or AMD Radeon RX 470

Storage: 70GB

Recommended requirements to play the game on PC:

Operating System: 64-bit Windows 10

DirectX Version: DirectX 12

Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD Ryzen 3 3200G

RAM: 12 GB

Graphics Card: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6 GB or AMD Radeon R9 Fury

Storage: 70 GB

What is Cyberpunk 2077?

Cyberpunk 2077 is a sci-fi action-RPG that was announced back in 2012. It is also CD Projekt Red’s first AAA project since the release of “The Witcher III: The Wild Hunt” back in 2015. The game is based in a dystopian future of Northern California. The city is filled with large scale corporations and is ruled by capitalism, with technology invading all forms of everyday life.

The storyline rotates around the corrupt and expansive metropolis of Night City, where you as V has to complete missions and earn Street Cred, while at the same time enhancing your weapons and cybernetics. You start off alone but after a few initial missions, you are contacted by a mysterious revolutionary figure, Johnny Silverhand (Keanu Reeves), who you then have to work hand in hand to spread the punk revolution.

Cyberpunk 2077: Exploring Night City

Night City is made up of six districts: City Center, Watson, Westbrook, Heywood, Pacifica and Santo Domingo.

City Center is the bustling centre of the city with huge corporations luxury apartments and more located there. It is also a “cluster of neon lights,” according to CD Projekt Red.

Watson is an area populated by immigrants from Asia along with various small bazaars and markets. The area previously belonged to a corporate giant that has now fallen.

Westbrook is the Japantown of the city, where the wealthy who work hard and play hard live.

Heywood is a massive suburban housing district, with an underlying gang problem.

Pacifica is the most dangerous part of town, which has been abandoned and is now overrun by gang activity.

Santo Domingo is where all of the power plants and industrial factories are located at.

Night City filled with eight big gangs and various other small gangs. The top eight include the 6th Street, which is a gang created by veterans of the 4th Corporate War. Animals, a gang filled with bodybuilders who hate cyberware. Maelstorm, who are fans of implants and powerful, illegal cyberware. THE MOX, which is an anarchist group that unites outcasts from various groups. Scavengers, who kidnap and harvest peoples cyberware. Tyger Claws, the gang that owns widely illegal entertainment businesses. Valentinos, which is a loyal family gang. And lately, Voodoo Boys, a group of master hackers.

Cyberpunk 2077: Who is V?

V is the main character of the story. He has to hustle through Night City to make a name for himself and your choices decide his place and standing in Night City. V is extremely customisable from their appearance, gender to their backstory. You decide the story for V, as to what brought them to the city or if they are a local resident.

You can also choose the exact Lifepath that V has had, including Nomad, Streetkid and Corporate. V has to rebel with Johnny against the large corporations and the corruption to take back Night City.

Cyberpunk 2077: Who Is Johnny Silverhand?

Johnny Silverhand is the original Rockerboy of Night City and is played by Keanu Reeves. He was a legendary rock musician who inspired a rebellion against the corporations in the early 21st century and has now resurfaced in 2077 as an AI projection that only V can see. Johnny will offer V with insight on the various events and situations guiding him through another rebellion.

Is it multiplayer?

Cyberpunk 2077 will initially launch without a multiplayer component as that part of the game is not ready as of yet. However, CD Projekt Red has announced that it will eventually release the multiplayer component as a free download for all owners of the game. There is no timeline for the multiplayer release as of now.

