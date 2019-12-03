PUBG Mobile Club Open 2020 Spring Split: Everything that is expected

PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) 2019 Fall Split just came to an end with BIGETRON RA (BTR) from Indonesia claiming the win. Apart from the matches and the celebrity performances, Tencent also made a few important announcements during the e-sports event.

Tencent Games’ Vincent Wang, General Manager of Global Publishing Department, revealed a number of upcoming features for the upcoming year. He said that PUBG Mobile has reached a new milestone by reaching 600 million downloads globally, excluding mainland China. The company is soon going to add “colourblind” mode, which it claims will make the game much more accessible to a lot of new players, who earlier could not access it properly.

During his speech, Wang stressed on the fact that protecting the fair and competitive environment of the game is one of the company’s highest priority. To take this initiative forward, the company has released a new “Project: Ban Pan”, in which it asks the players to band together and protect the gaming environment of PUBG Mobile. The new project consists of two components: an internal security system and a new reporting tool called Safety Station.

Tencent Games also announced that it will start the registrations for the PMCO 2020 Spring Split in January 2020, which will have a total prize amount of $50,00,000, which will be 10 times the amount offered for the Fall Split of 2019.

In 2020, PUBG Mobile will also introduce a new league for professional players, named the World League. The World League will start in May and October in 2020. The competition will initially start with Pro Leagues in selected countries and regions. These pro leagues will finally culminate in the World League in October, 2020.