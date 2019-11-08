Everything about PUBG Mobile Season 10: New theme, gun, vehicle, map and more

PUBG Mobile will be rolling out its 0.15.5 update today. This is the first time Tencent Games will not be taking its PUBG Mobile servers down for maintenance to upload the update, instead, the update will be made seamlessly without disrupting operations, globally.

Advertising

With the PUBG Mobile 0.15.5 update, the company will also add all of the necessary content for the commencement of its Season 10. PUBG Mobile Season 10 will kick off tomorrow bringing in a new ‘The Fury of the Wasteland’ theme, a new Royale Pass and more.

Here’s everything we know about the upcoming PUBG Mobile Season 10:

With the new 0.15.5 update, PUBG Mobile will change its theme for Season 10 to a dystopian wasteland. The game after the update will feature a lot of waste lying around in a barren land, similar to the Mad Max movies. The theme has been named ‘The Fury of the Wasteland’. To match the theme the game will also add a number of costumes, accessories and skins. The update will have a size of approximately 0.21GB on Android and 0.24GB on iOS.

Advertising

The game will also bring in a reboot for its Payload Mode, which was introduced in October. The company claims that with the new reboot, the gameplay will intensify and players will have to fight harder to upgrade their revised ranks.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile 0.16.0 update to roll out in December with Erangel 2.0 map: Report

PUBG Mobile 0.15.5 update will also bring a new map for its Team Deathmatch mode (TDM), called Ruins. The new map looks quite similar to Sanhok, from all of the promotional images provided by the company. The company states that the new ‘Ruins’ map will be set in a rainforest with dense vegetation and a maze of paths. Unlike the previous TDM map, players will respawn at random coordinates while playing in the Ruins, making the gameplay much more difficult and fun.

The Vikendi map is also getting some love, as the company has announced that it will be adding a new portable SMG, called the MP5K, which will come with anti-recoil capabilities. The map will also get a new vehicle called Zima, which will allow players to drive smoothly in a snowy terrain.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile will now enforce real-time bans on cheating players

This update will mark the first time in the game’s history the addition of a companion, The Falcon. It will follow you across the map throughout the full game. It will be made available starting November 11. The game will also be adding its second in-game character, called Sara. She will be available in the EvoGround mode games and with her Vehicle Enhancement ability, she will be able to reduce damage taken by vehicles while she is driving or riding. However, she will also be made available at a later date.

Apart from all these major changes, the update will also bring an added tier protection for Platinum and Crown tiers, an updated 8-day rewards system and revised Arcade Mode, to name a few.