Every special edition Nintendo Switch console throughout the years

Within 4 years, Japanese publisher Nintendo has established its rightful place in the handheld gaming industry, thanks to the Switch consoles. Their impressive catalogue ranging from Mario, Pokémon, Zelda, and more have amassed a cult following in recent years.

In appreciation of its fanbase, the company often releases limited edition bundles and skins for the Nintendo Switch and Lite versions. These customised products are high in demand, and usually come included with games and additional accessories. Keeping track of these editions can be a hassle, and therefore we have compiled a list of the best ones.

Mario Red + Blue Edition (Switch)

Mario Red + Blue Edition Switch Console. (Image credit: Nintendo) Mario Red + Blue Edition Switch Console. (Image credit: Nintendo)

Donning the signature colours of the iconic Italian plumber, this edition was revealed alongside the launch of Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury. Both Joy-Con controllers, dock, and the console are coloured in red, while the wrist straps and controller grip are deep blues. The package comes included with a carrying case as well, which is adorned in silhouettes of Mario’s profile, his overalls, and gloves. Currently, this variant is available to purchase on Amazon at Rs 35,899.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition (Switch)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition Switch Console. (Image credit: Nintendo) Animal Crossing: New Horizons Edition Switch Console. (Image credit: Nintendo)

Animal Crossing ended up being one of the biggest launches last year, with players posting their creations all across social media. The New Horizon Edition includes pastel coloured Joy-Cons with a custom skin featuring the raccoon family – Tom, Tommy, and Timmy Nook. The backside of the console also features an etched cave painting of the entire village. Interestingly enough, this edition is priced the same as a standard Switch console – $300 USD, and comes with a copy of the game.

Pokémon: Let’s Go Pikachu/Eevee Edition (Switch)

Pokémon: Let’s Go Pikachu/Eevee Edition Switch Console (Image credit: Nintendo) Pokémon: Let’s Go Pikachu/Eevee Edition Switch Console (Image credit: Nintendo)

The Let’s Go edition comes bundled with stylised Joy-Cons that are based on beloved Pokémon Pikachu and Eevee. The backside of the console bears their stencils, while the dock comes with pictures of the two. Additionally, the console was released with a Poke Ball Plus accessory, which served as a custom controller for the game.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Edition (Switch)

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Edition Switch Console. (Image credit: Nintendo) Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Edition Switch Console. (Image credit: Nintendo)

To celebrate the launch of Smash Bros. Ultimate, Nintendo released a black and white edition of the Switch. The Joy-Cons featured the iconic Cross symbol (stands for “crossover”), while the dock featured a portion of the in-game roster namely Mario, Link, Pikachu, Kirby, Donkey Kong, and more. The edition comes included with a digital code for the game and is priced at $359.99 USD.

Super Mario Odyssey Edition (Switch)

Super Mario Odyssey Edition Switch Console. (Image credit: Nintendo) Super Mario Odyssey Edition Switch Console. (Image credit: Nintendo)

Unlike other Switch editions on this list, the Odyssey variant doesn’t have much flair. It comes with a pair of deep red Joy-Cons, resembling Mario’s cap and a carrying case that features an in-game atlas.

Splatoon 2 Edition (Switch)

Splatoon 2 Edition Switch Console. (Image credit: The Verge) Splatoon 2 Edition Switch Console. (Image credit: The Verge)

Exclusive to Europe and Japan only, the Splatoon 2 bundle includes a pair of neon green and neon pink Joy-Cons as well as a black carrying case with some thematic etching on it. Despite being a limited edition console, Nintendo later made the Joy-Cons available for purchase separately at $80 USD.

Fortnite Special Edition (Switch)

Fortnite Special Edition Switch Console. (Image credit: Nintendo) Fortnite Special Edition Switch Console. (Image credit: Nintendo)

In collaboration with Epic Games, the Switch’s Fortnite bundle has to be the more creative one from the bunch. Disregarding the bright yellow and blue Joy-Cons (which could be based on Ninja’s theme), the backplate and dock are etched in facial icons of memorable skins from the game. The collection also comes with Fortnite pre-installed, a download code for ‘Wildcat’ skins, and 2000 V-bucks (in-game currency). The right Joy-Con also has a tiny battle bus holding onto the home button.

Diablo 3 Eternal Collection (Switch)

Diablo 3 Eternal Collection Switch Console. (Image credit: Nintendo) Diablo 3 Eternal Collection Switch Console. (Image credit: Nintendo)

In commemoration of Diablo 3’s debut on a handheld console, Nintendo sold an exclusive black coloured bundle via GameStop. The prized collection comes included with dark-grey Joy-Cons, a carrying case, and white silhouettes of the titular Demon on the dock and console. You also receive a code for the game along with its DLCs.

Zacian and Zamazenta Edition (Light)

Zacian and Zamazenta Edition Switch Light. (Image credit: Nintendo) Zacian and Zamazenta Edition Switch Light. (Image credit: Nintendo)

Picking the legendary beasts from Pokémon: Sword & Shield, this Switch Lite bundle does not include the game. However, the housing features a standout, light grey aesthetic with polarising buttons on either side – blue and pink. The backside of the console is adorned in rough sketches of Zacian and Zamazenta.

Dragon Quest XI Edition (Switch)

Dragon Quest XI Edition Switch Console. (Image credit: Nintendo) Dragon Quest XI Edition Switch Console. (Image credit: Nintendo)

Akira Toriyama’s second-most popular creation, Dragon Quest has a visually appealing bundle that’s sold exclusively in Japan. The Joy-Cons come in deep blue colours and feature a sword and shield design on the dock. The backside of the console is also adorned in chibi artworks of elements from the game. The package also includes a Definitive Edition copy of the title and a steel book cover.