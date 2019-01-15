ESL One, Dota 2 competition to take place in Mumbai starting April 19

ESL and NODWIN gaming in partnership with Intel are hosting an E-sports competition for Dota 2 in Mumbai dubbed ESL One, 2019. The competition will take place in the NSCI Dome, Mumbai from April 19 to April 21.

At the tournament, the top twelve Dota 2 teams from across the world will compete with each other to win a lion’s share of the pool prize worth $3,00,000 (approximately Rs 2,13,08,700) along with the championship trophy.

This is the first major Dota 2 event being held in India. ESL One Mumbai 2019 will also consist of various other activities like a Dota 2 cosplay competition and opportunities to interact with teams and pro players.

The stadium has a limited capacity to seat 8,000 people, tickets for which will be available on ESL’s official website. The tickets will be made available starting January 17, 3PM and will range from Rs 499 to Rs 2,499.

ESL One Mumbai 2019, will be a competition between the seven invited teams at the top of Dota 2 charts and four teams that will be selected from an online qualifier and a local Indian team.

The online qualifier will be open to players from Europe, North America, Greater China and Southeast Asia. The Indian team will be selected by a local qualifier, whose location is yet to be declared.

The top eight teams out of the twelve selected ones will play in group stages held at the NSCI Dome, Mumbai on from April 16 to April 18.