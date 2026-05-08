ESA turns gaming into science: Aphelion sends players to a mysterious ninth planet

The European Space Agency(ESA) has partnered with French game studio DON’T NOD Entertainment to develop Aphelion, a new science-fiction adventure game inspired by real-world space exploration and scientific research.
The game, which launched on April 28 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S, takes players on a deep-space mission to Persephone, a fictional ninth planet located at the outer edge of the solar system.
In Aphelion, players take up the roles of ESA astronauts Ariane Montclair and Thomas Cross, assigned to the Hope-01 mission to study the mysterious and unexplored planet. The gameplay is based on a combination of cinematic narration and elements of survival, exploration, and scientific research.
One distinctive feature of the project is ESA’s direct participation in its creation. According to the agency, the scientists, engineers, and astronauts collaborated with the studio to develop a game based on realistic space exploration methodology.
The input covered issues such as physical laws, technical terms, spacecraft systems, equipment, measurements, and even the sounds of space.
The purpose of this cooperation was to create a game based on actual science while providing fictional entertainment. ESA says the partnership reflects its broader ambition to use creative industries and interactive media to communicate science in new and engaging ways.
The game also extends beyond traditional gameplay through additional storytelling elements. ESA has created a fictional mission page for Hope-01 on its website and even designed a dedicated mission patch tied to the game’s storyline. The agency says more interactive experiences and educational initiatives linked to the project are expected in the future.
According to ESA, Aphelion is the first science-fiction video game to feature an ESA mission and astronauts in realistic operational conditions as the core part of its narrative.
The project also ties into ESA’s broader Strategy 2040 initiative, which focuses on themes such as scientific exploration, sustainability, climate awareness, and inspiring future generations to pursue careers in science and space technology.
ESA Communication Department Head Anne-Sophie Bradelle said the collaboration aims to reach younger and broader audiences through immersive storytelling formats while also supporting future recruitment efforts. The Agency plans to publish more than 400 job openings during 2026.
DON’T NOD CEO Oskar Guilbert described the partnership as an opportunity to push the boundaries between fiction and reality through video games. He added that themes such as humanity, sustainability, and inclusivity played a central role in the project.