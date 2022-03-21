Epic Games and Xbox will contribute all Fortnite proceeds to Ukraine relief for two weeks

Epic Games has committed to contributing all proceeds from its popular Fortnite game between March 20 and April 2, 2022 to humanitarian relief for people affected by the war in Ukraine. Microsoft’s Xbox will be joining Epic in its efforts and will also commit their net proceeds from Fortnite during the time.

The companies will be contributing the proceeds to four non-profit organisations: Direct Relief, United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), the United Nations World Food Programme (UNFWP) and UNHCR.

All Fortnite purchases made using real money (excluding taxes, third-party platform fees, refunds, returns and reversals) during the period will be distributed to these organisations including purchases of V-Buck packs, Fortnite Crew, gifted Battle Passes, and cosmetic packs like the Voidlander.

Retail store purchases of the same will also be included if they are redeemed in the game during the window. Transactions made using V-Bucks in Fortnite will not be included.

Epic Games is not waiting for the actual funds to come to its platform and payment partners as that can take a lot of time depending on how the transaction was processed. The company says it will log transactions as they are reported and will send the funds to humanitarian relief organisations within days.

Also, this program will not affect Creator affiliate earnings. The company will separately fund all Creator affiliate payments during the period so that all proceeds during the time can be redistributed to humanitarian relief organisations.

Epic has also made it clear that no user making a payment during the window will be able to opt-out of the program. “All of Epic’s Fortnite proceeds earned in the window will be distributed to support humanitarian relief. If you’d like to avoid Epic including the funds from your purchase, please hold off buying anything with real money in Fortnite until April 4, 2022 or later,” says the company blog.