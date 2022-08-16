scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Epic Games to offer FIFA 23 to players who pre-ordered game at ‘incorrect price’

Epic Games Store had incorrectly listed the price for FIFA 23, the upcoming football game, back when the title went up for pre-order last month on July 21.

August 16, 2022
Epic Games, Epic Games Fifa 23, Fifa 23 at Rs 5, Fifa 23 discount, Fifa 23 price in IndiaEpic Games confirmed via email to players who had pre-ordered FIFA 23 at Rs 4.8 last month that it will offer them the game, instead of a refund. (Image: EA)

Epic Games Store recently confirmed to members who had pre-ordered FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition for under Rs 5 last month that it will honor the arrangement and will offer the game to players who got their hands on the game during the listing error on Epic Games Store, instead of offering them a refund.

The online game store, known for regularly offering popular games for free to members, had incorrectly listed the price for FIFA 23, the upcoming football game, back when the title went up for pre-order last month on July 21.

The listing error displayed the price of the game’s Ultimate Edition as Rs 4.8 instead of Rs 4,799, which is the original price of the game. As it turned out, this was more than a graphical glitch and players were able to go through with a transaction of Rs 4.8, effectively pre-booking the game for a tiny fraction of it’s original price.

The listing error was only live for about 30 minutes for Indian users of Epic Games. FIFA fans across the country who were up at midnight when the error took place even took to Twitter to celebrate the ‘epic’ deal they managed to grab.

Some players even managed to create secondary accounts in Epic Games for free in time to grab the game and are now unofficially selling these accounts to FIFA players who missed the ordeal on July 21.

FIFA 23 releases next month on September 27 and all players who pre-booked the game will be able to go ahead and download it on this date. Meanwhile, other players can either pre-book the game ahead of the release date or buy it post-release at Rs 3,499 for the Standard Edition, or Rs 4,799 for the Ultimate Edition which comes with some extra in-game benefits.

First published on: 16-08-2022

