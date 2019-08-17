Epic Games Store update brings number of new features, including cloud saves

Epic has released a new update for its Epic Games Store bringing a number of new features. One of the major features added to the store is cloud save support. The company in a blog post stated, 17 games on the store now support cloud saving and that the list of games will grow over time.

All of the titles from Ubisoft already come with support for cloud saves thanks to its Uplay integration. The company had earlier mentioned that all of its upcoming games will also support cloud saves from the launch.

Apart from the cloud save feature, Epic Games has also introduced a keyless integration for Humble Bundle users on its store. Now, it will allow Humble Bundle users to link their accounts with the Epic Games Store and that will make all of their Humble Bundle purchases appear in the Epic Games Store library without entering any sort of redemption keys. The company has stated that this is just a step in a larger plan to form partnerships with other sellers to establish an open ecosystem for players.

The company has also redesigned its product pages, which now show more informative games descriptions, additional images and videos to give the customers a better look at what they are purchasing.

In the blog post, the company also mentioned that it has a lot of plans for the future of the store. It is already in the final stages of developing a new patch optimization for developers, which will help in reducing download sizes and download times.

Game libraries will soon also get a redesign, which will allow players to see more games displayed at once and allow for filtering and sorting for easier navigation.