Epic Games Store now supports Indian Rupee

Now all games show localised prices instead of international ones. Some match the dollar price exactly, whereas, some other do vary. This is due to the prices being in the hands of the developers. (Screenshot)

Epic Games Store now supports the Indian Rupee to allow people to purchase video games using the platform. This means that Indian gamers now do not need to worry about the US dollar rate, or how much they will be charged as a fee for purchasing games in an international currency. Indian Rupee support has arrived earlier than planned, the company had revealed that it would roll out support in 2021 for the currency.

Now all games show localised prices instead of international ones. Some match the dollar price exactly, whereas, some other do vary. This is due to the prices being in the hands of the developers.

The perfect example for the price difference caused by this is for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which is now available at Rs 2,999. Earlier it was available at $44 (approximately Rs 3,250) on the Epic Games Store and at Euro 60 (approximately Rs 5,250) on the Ubisoft Store. Games like Iron Harvest is now available at the same prices that they are available on Steam for.

Some games are a bit more expensive like the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 is available on Steam for Rs 2,999. But according to the new Epic Games Store price, it is available for pre-order at Rs 3,205.

Now PC gamers can compare prices of Steam and Epic Games Store before making the purchase. To recall, Steam brought support for the Indian Rupee back in 2015.

Currently, the Epic Games Store supports the US Dollar, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar, Great British Pound, Euro, Polish Zloty, Russian Ruble, South Korean Won, Japanese Yen, Turkish Lira, Ukrainian Hryvnia, Brazilian Real, Swedish Krona, Danish Krone, Norwegian Krone, Mexican Peso, Peruvian Sol, Czech Koruna, Israeli Shekel, Swiss Franc, Hungarian Forint and the Indian Rupee.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd