Epic Games adds Uncharted skins to Fortnite

In celebration of the upcoming Uncharted movie, Epic Games has brought Nathan Drake and Chloe Fraser outfits to Fortnite. This marks actor Tom Holland’s second appearance in-game, as he was previously introduced as a Spider-Man skin.

The crossover is coming to the game on February 17, 2022 – a day before the film hits theatres worldwide. On that day, players will be able to purchase both the game and film versions of the skin, featuring Sophia Ali as Chloe Frazer. The video game models are based on their looks in the latest Uncharted 4 and The Lost Legacy spinoff titles respectively.

Epic Games started teasing the partnership on Friday, with a cryptic treasure hunt website that required users to enter a 14-letter password to unveil a YouTube video. Upon entering the word – “sicparvismagna,” which is the Latin inscription on Sir Francis Drake’s ring, you get access to a trailer showcasing the outfits.

Once purchased, players will be able to switch between the skins via the Locker, alongside additional themed cosmetics such as a second-hand Saber pickaxe, a Parashurama axe, and a journal emote where the selected character pretends to jot something down in their diary.

We could also expect to see some new game modes being added to the island, as evidenced by the description on YouTube. “After Nathan Drake spends some time on the Island, he’ll leave behind some treasure maps for you,” it reads. Players can search for those maps on the island, eventually leading to a location marked with an “X.” Digging it up with a pickaxe exposes a trove of valuable loot.

Both skins will be available in separate packs, with each selection encompassing either version of the character. Fortnite has not revealed any pricing details either, but going by past practices, we could assume they will be priced at 2200 V-Bucks (in-game currency).