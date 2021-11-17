Epic Games adds Naruto skins to Fortnite

After months of speculation, Epic Games has finally brought Naruto and the rest of Team 7 to Fortnite. This partnership marks the first time Fortnite has collaborated with an anime and brings with it four members – Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura, and Kakashi, as well as other themed items from the series.

The update adds two sets of skins for the beloved characters, which can be purchased individually or in Bundles through the in-game shop. The Naruto x Kakashi bundle is available for 2100 V-Bucks, while the Sasuke x Sakura one is priced at 2200 V-Bucks (in-game currency). It also includes ‘Back Blings’ such as a giant shuriken, a scroll, a warm cloak, and Pakkun, Kakashi’s grumpy looking pug that can be adorned for added style.

Fortnite x Naruto shop items. (Image credit: Fortnite, Epic Games) Fortnite x Naruto shop items. (Image credit: Fortnite, Epic Games)

Fortnite has also introduced a collection of Naruto-themed weapons that will replace the default pickaxes. They include an Anbu Black Ops sword, Sasuke’s Snake blade, a pair of kunai knives, and Hidan’s cursed Scythe. The iconic nine-tailed fox, Kurama will be making an appearance as well, albeit as a hang glider.

Fortnite x Naruto new weapons/pickaxes. (Image credit: Fortnite, Epic Games) Fortnite x Naruto new weapons/pickaxes. (Image credit: Fortnite, Epic Games)

Additionally, Fortnite will be making a few changes to its core island. During matches, players will find Kakashi in random areas on the map, where he will dole out special quests on a punch card. The Paper Bomb Kunai will also be added as a new weapon to deal explosive damage to your opponents.

The Creative Hub will be Naruto-themed as well, and houses iconic locations such as the Hidden Leaf village, the Final Valley and the Chunin Exam arena. Social interactive features such as themed emotes will be available in the shop too.

All the Naruto-themed items are currently available to purchase from Fortnite’s in-game shop. You can download the game for free on the PlayStation and Xbox systems, as well as Windows PC via Epic Games Store.