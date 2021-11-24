Epic Games acquires Harmonix studio

In a tweet, Epic Games has announced the acquisition of popular music-based game studio, Harmonix. The company, known for ‘Rock Band,’ ‘FUSER,’ and the ‘Guitar Hero’ franchise will now work on creating musical journeys and gameplay for Fortnite.

“Harmonix, the makers of interactive music experiences including RockBand, are joining the Epic Games family! Together we will explore new ways for people to enjoy music across the digital world,” it reads. Despite its newly formed partnership, Harmonix’s games will not be subject to any significant changes. Rock Band will still push out DLC updates and add a new set of music tracks as 2022 approaches. In-game multiplayer events such as the 10v10 Rivals mode will also continue with Season 25 and beyond.

Back in November, Harmonix had released a rhythm-based music festival simulator called ‘FUSER,’ where players could role-play as DJs and liven up the crowds. Fortnite had also previously held virtual concerts in-game with popular artists such as Ariana Grande, Travis Scott, and Marshmello.

Although there are no specifics on the medium or inclusion of VR headsets, Harmonix revealed in a blog post that they will be working with Fortnite to tap into the metaverse and create more immersive musical experiences.

“Now, we’ll be working with Epic to once again challenge expectations as we bring our unique brand of musical gaming experiences to the Metaverse, and we couldn’t be more excited,” it reads.

Additionally, Harmonix’s games will continue to sell on Steam and consoles, and their servers will be kept running.