‘Elden Ring’ developer to showcase 15 minutes of gameplay footage tonight

FromSoftware and Bandai Namco have announced that they will be showcasing 15 minutes of gameplay footage for their upcoming highly-anticipated title – Elden Ring, tonight. The stream is set to go live at 7:30 pm IST and will feature developer commentary.

Join us for a 15-minute glimpse of #ELDENRING gameplay on November 4th at 3 PM CET/7 AM PDT Youtube: https://t.co/yNnvFmV3ky

Twitch: https://t.co/jFFOwDSEfr — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) November 3, 2021

FromSoftware made the announcement in an official tweet and linked the YouTube and Twitch channels where the gameplay will be shown. Additionally, YouTube viewers can set a reminder and will have access to language subtitles that would aid in viewing enjoyment.

The last time we saw anything from Elden Ring was back in June, when they premiered the first gameplay trailer, highlighting some of the world aspects and bosses we’d be squaring off against. You can watch that video here.

Recently, the company had also announced a closed network test, where select players would be able to try out the game, first hand. If you were one of the lucky ones who managed to sign-up before 1 November, you’ll be contacted via email.

Elden Ring is an upcoming souls-like role-playing game, brought to life by Hidetaka Miyazaki and George R R Martin. The game is set in the bleak, dark fantasy realm of the Lands Between, and sometime after the destruction of the titular Elden Ring and the scattering of its shards – The Great Runes. As a Tarnished, our job as the player is to ultimately find all the shards, restore the Elden Ring, and become the Elden Lord.

Elden Ring is currently set to release on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Windows PC on 25 February 2022.