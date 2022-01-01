Elden Ring to God of War: Ragnarok, 10 most anticipated video games of 2022

2021 in video games, for the most part, served as a hype machine for the next year. Titles that were supposed to come out now were pushed over to 2022, while other publishers intentionally kept the release window a secret until the last quarter to build anticipation. Nevertheless, these combined factors have caused 2022 to be jam-packed with games, making it probably the best year since the pandemic began. So, here’s a compilation of titles that we are looking forward to the most.

Elden Ring

From the minds of Hidetaka Miyazaki and George RR Martin, Elden Ring has been the most anticipated game over the past couple of years, regardless of whether one is a Souls-like fanatic or not. Developed by FromSoftware, the title is set in the bleak, dark fantasy realm of the Lands Between, where our job as a Tarnished is to find a set of scattered shards, restore the Elden Ring, and ultimately become the Elden Lord.

The Elden Ring game releases in February, 2022. (Screenshot) The Elden Ring game releases in February, 2022. (Screenshot)

The game blends elements from both Dark Souls and Bloodborne, and tosses you into a vast open-world to fight demonic bosses in painstakingly difficult battles. This time, the studio has introduced a dedicated jump button as well and lets you ride a horse to traverse lands quickly. Elden Ring is releasing on February 25, 2022, on the current and next-gen consoles and Windows PC via Steam.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Set in the same storyline as the Arkhamverse, Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad tasks the player to face off against the Justice League, who have succumbed to Brainiac’s mind control. The game features four familiar characters – Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang, King Shark, and Deadshot, who can be controlled by different players via online co-op play. Each hero is equipped with a unique set of weapons and abilities, that completely align with their personalities, and can be used to perform team-up combos.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. (Screenshot) Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. (Screenshot)

Solo-mode is also a viable option, letting you swap between teammates at will, while the AI controls the other characters. Although this title looks similar to the dreadful Avengers game, one needs to remember that it’s made by Rocksteady – a studio that has yet to create something “bad”.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be out on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC.

Gotham Knights

Developed by WB Games Montréal, Gotham Knights is a soft reboot that follows the events of Bruce Wayne’s apparent death due to an explosion in the city. Taking control of the remaining Bat-Family – Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing, and the Red Hood, players must restore order within the chaos-ridden streets overrun by volatile criminals.

The Court of Owl’s assassins – Talons. (Image credit: Gotham Knights) The Court of Owl’s assassins – Talons. (Image credit: Gotham Knights)

To make matters worse, you have the sinister Court of Owls, an ancient crime organisation watching you from the shadows as they constantly dispatch vicious Talons to disrupt your activity. The game can be played in solo or two-player co-op mode, and introduces RPG-like levelling and a slower combat system that heavily relies on XP progression. The infamous freeflow combat has been removed, while still retaining the grappling hook system to gain a vantage point. Gotham Knights will be released on major consoles and Windows PC.

Sifu

Sifu initially grabbed our attention with its vibrant, neon-lit colour palette that invoked a sense of classic Chinatown action movies. But what’s even better about this martial arts-themed beat ‘em up game is its unique aging mechanic. The plot revolves around a young kung fu student, who is on the hunt for a group of assassins who murdered his family. As part of this journey, players must hone new skills and movesets to defeat multiple gangsters who stand in their way.

Sifu. (Screenshot) Sifu. (Screenshot)

In addition to its difficult to master combat, the game ages you each time you’re revived. The death screens can be used to upgrade your character via collected XP, giving you a better chance at winning. In case you die permanently, the story restarts, making it a frustrating yet rewarding experience. Sifu releases on February 8, 2022, on the PlayStation systems and PC via Epic Games Store.

Horizon Forbidden West

This sequel follows young huntress Aloy’s journey to the Forbidden West to find the source of a mysterious, deadly plague. Same as before, players will encounter hostile regions damaged by massive storms and occupied by dangerous machines, though on a larger scale. The improved map features treasures that lie beneath the ruins, a variety of recognisable but ruined locations, and new underwater exploration, letting you swim beneath water bodies and uncover mysteries.

The new underwater exploration feature in Horizon Forbidden West. (Screenshot) The new underwater exploration feature in Horizon Forbidden West. (Screenshot)

Enhancements to melee combat and climbing can be seen alongside the addition of the Valor Surge system, using which players can generate an electric shockwave that stuns enemies. Horizon Forbidden West launches on February 18, 2022, exclusively on PlayStation systems.

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2

The untitled sequel to Breath of the Wild has been shrouded in mystery for quite some time. The E3 2019 trailer hints towards a darker theme, thanks to its eerie backwards music, and imagery of a mummified corpse releasing black magic that looks identical to the infectious blight, Malice.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel. (Screenshot) The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild sequel. (Screenshot)

Although the plot details have been kept a secret, the 2021 trailer showed Link using a new time rewind mechanic, where he stopped a rolling spike-ball midway and sent it back to damage enemies. Other additions include dynamic poses for archery and flying, and the ability to dive-bomb and freefall backward while midair. Rumours suggest that Zelda BOTW 2 should be out in November 2022, exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.

Hogwarts Legacy

After being discussed for years through leaked images and clips on Reddit, the open-world Harry Potter RPG made an appearance during a PlayStation 5 event in 2020. Developed by Portkey Games, Hogwarts Legacy is set in the 1800s, long before the Chosen One was born, and tasks players with having to create their own custom wizards or witches as they hold the key to an ancient secret that threatens to rip the wizarding world apart.

Hogwarts Legacy. (Screenshot) Hogwarts Legacy. (Screenshot)

As you embark on this whimsical journey through the iconic magic-laden castle, you will learn new spells, craft potions, tame fantastic beasts, pick a house, fly around on broomsticks, form alliances, and battle enigmatic wizards to name just a few. The game was initially supposed to come out in 2021 but was then postponed to the next year. Hogwarts Legacy will be released on the current and next-gen consoles and Windows PC.

A Plague Tale: Requiem

After escaping from the enormous rat hordes and French Inquisition soldiers, this direct sequel follows siblings Amicia and Hugo’s journey into the far south, full of vibrant regions and cities. It follows similar stealth mechanics as before, with Amicia’s slingshot and crossbow serving as her primary weapons.

Amicia and Hugo in A Plague Tale: Requiem. (Screenshot) Amicia and Hugo in A Plague Tale: Requiem. (Screenshot)

Judging by the trailers, Hugo’s powers/curse also seems to have improved a lot, as he is now able to control an army of plague-ridden rats to help them in tight situations or cause immense death and destruction. The game also features stunning visuals and levels that complement the bleak narrative, in addition to the neverending gore. A Plague Tale: Requiem is set to release on the Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC.

Saints Row

Set in the fictional, lawless city of Santo Ileso, this reboot of the Saints Row franchise will allow players to assemble their own faction of Saints, and go head to head against other criminal organisations to establish their control over the city. You have complete freedom over what kind of “business” you would like to run from a choice of drugs, weapons, nightclubs, gambling, and more.

Explosive gunfights in Saints Row reboot. (Screenshot) Explosive gunfights in Saints Row reboot. (Screenshot)

The driving mechanic has been improved as well, letting you use vehicles themselves as weapons, alongside surfboards, wingsuits, and battle tanks to use in the midst of civilian streets. To go along with the game’s explosive tone, you get laser miniguns, bazookas and genre-bending superpowers derivative of earlier games. Character customisation options are detailed as well, letting you pick funky costumes, emotes, and it even features a cooperative multiplayer system. Saints Row reboot is set to release in the second half of 2022, on the current and next-gen consoles and Windows PC via Epic Games Store.

God of War: Ragnarok

The climax of the 2018 God of War game bore witness to major revelations, hinting towards the arrival of Ragnarok – a chain of apocalyptic events that are foretold to cause a large number of deaths. In pair with his father Kratos, the now teenaged Atreus journeys into the Nine Realms to seek answers about his identity as Loki and a way to prevent the cataclysm from happening.

God of War: Ragnarok. (Screenshot) God of War: Ragnarok. (Screenshot)

The gameplay feels quite similar to the prequel, with the iconic Chaos Blades taking centre stage in combat. We can expect to encounter a lot of Norse gods and monsters, mythical landscapes, and loot based on the era/mythology. The post-credits scene in the prequel also teased Thor’s appearance, though it is not clear if he wants revenge or help for stopping Ragnarok. God of War: Ragnarok is scheduled to launch sometime in 2022, exclusively on the PlayStation systems.