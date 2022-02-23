Elden Ring launch trailer is here ahead of Friday release

FromSoftware has released a launch trailer for its much-anticipated action-adventure title, Elden Ring. The trailer comes just days after the studio unveiled a 6-minute long overview video, slightly touching upon the plot and some new mechanics. Elden Ring is set to launch on February 25, 2022, on current and last-gen consoles, and Windows PC.

The trailer opens with a tiny speckle of energy, floating into the player’s (main character) hand, awakening them from a deep slumber. Going by previous FromSoftware titles, we could assume that this is where the player creates their custom character, by cycling through different classes, weapons, and armour types. Hence, the tagline for the game – “Rise, Tarnished.”

In the background, there is a voice-over from Melina, our pink-haired maiden, who grants bonus healing pots (Estus Flask) and offers necessary upgrades and assistance prior to our journey in the Lands Between. The plot is centred around the titular Elden Ring, a powerful artefact that got shattered and sent into different parts of the world. Our job as a Tarnished, a group of once banished warriors, is to seek the shards, restore the ring, and ultimately become the Elden Lord.

Directed by Hidetaka Miyazaki and George RR Martin, the souls-like game throws you into a bleak, dark fantastical world, teeming with punishingly difficult bosses, an unfolding disconnected story, and fearsome mobs at every corner. In between the chaos stands the Erdtree, an enormous luminous tree that imbues the world with divine grace.

The newly introduced open-world system takes us on a mystical journey, walking on the wings of a calcified dragon, bridges akin to the Great Wall of China, and numerous stunning locations. We also get a look at some of the boss fights, including an infected ogre, a giant lobster, a long-horned dragon, and a dual-wielding demon. There also seems to be a giant snake, though, unlike Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, this one seems to be an actual fight and not a gimmick boss.

Other additionals include the Torrent, your trusty steed, who can be summoned and rode upon anywhere and anytime. You could also summon AI Spirits to aid you in outnumbered battles, or even invite a friend to your lobby to journey together, explore, and face tenacious foes.

PC players in the United States get a massive headstart, compared to those on consoles. The game is releasing at different global times, based on where you live. You can read more on the launch timings and dates here.

Elden Ring launches on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam.