Elden Ring has a secret wall that only opens after 50 hits

FromSoftware’s latest souls-like title, Elden Ring has a secret wall that only opens after striking it 50 times. A Reddit user named “teristam” was able to discover it after following a message left by another player in-game.

Anyone who has played the souls games will be familiar with taunting or informative messages from players that can be left behind for those online. Some of them are helpful, while others can be lies to prevent you from progressing in-game. One such message lies in the Volcano Manor, and it offers access to a room that one can enter easily otherwise (by circling around).

Souls games are filled with hidden, illusory walls that come down when hit with the single hit of a weapon. However, this particular wall requires 50 hits to disintegrate and opens the path to Rya and Knight Bernhal’s room. The reveal has sparked discussion in the comments, as to whether such doorways are available elsewhere in the game or if it is just a bug.

Quite possibly, the latter, as for one, the wall does not lead to any special areas or rewards. And secondly, when it disintegrates, it just blinks away instead of creating the slow, illusory animation and sound effect. Furthermore, upon resting at a Site of Grace (checkpoint), the wall respawns and goes back to its original state each time.

Last week, the studio had released a huge patch to fix any glitches, weapon imbalances, and improve performance on PC. the update also added the option to record an icon and name an NPC (non-playable character) on the map, essentially functioning as quest logs and colour-coded mission markers that was missing from the initial cut.

The studio also nerfed some of the special abilities such as the ‘Ashes of War’ and ‘Hoarfrost Stomp’ that made boss fights way easier – taking speedrunning times down to 28 minutes and 15 seconds by Twitch streamer Distortion2.

The studio also confirmed in a press release that Elden Ring was its highest selling title, crossing 12 million sales in just under 20 days since launch. “It’s astonishing to see just how many people have been playing Elden Ring. I’d like to extend our heartfelt thanks on behalf of the entire development team,” said Hidetaka Miyazaki, game director at FromSoftware.