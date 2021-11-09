‘Elden Ring’ console specs and compatibility details revealed

Bandai Namco has released an official spec and compatibility sheet for their much-anticipated Souls-like role-playing game – Elden Ring. Depending on the platform – PlayStation, Xbox, or PC, there will be differences in settings and performance.

Windows PC

Elden Ring on Windows PC will run at a maximum resolution of up to 3840x2160P (4K) with a hard-locked framerate of 60 FPS. The game will also come with support for HDR at launch, and ray tracing via a patch.

PlayStation (PS4, PS4 Pro, PS5)

The PlayStation 4 will support a maximum resolution of 1080P with the framerate locked in at 30 FPS, while on the Pro variant it will run 3200x1800P at 30FPS.

On PlayStation 5, you’ll get 4K support at 60 FPS with ray tracing via an update. All PS versions will also come with HDR support by default. Additionally, Bandai Namco stated that the PS4 install files and save data can be ported to the next-gen PS5. However, it won’t work the other way around. “If you port your PS4 game to PS5 and continue to play, your saves files cannot be transferred back to PS4.”

Xbox (One, One X, Series S, Series X)

Lastly, on the Xbox One and One S, the game will run at 1600x900P 30FPS with no support for HDR. The superior One X, however, will run at 4K max resolution at 30 FPS, with support for HDR.

Series S offers up to 2560x1440P at 60 FPS, while the Series X will run Elden Ring at 4K 60 FPS with ray tracing enabled via a patch. Both of these will also come with HDR support. Unlike PlayStation, Xbox offers full cross-generation compatibility, where the game and the save files can be transferred back and forth.

FromSoftware’s ‘Elden Ring’ is an upcoming souls-like role-playing game, brought to life by Hidetaka Miyazaki and George R R Martin. The game is set in the bleak, dark fantasy realm of the Lands Between, and sometime after the destruction of the titular Elden Ring and the scattering of its shards – The Great Runes. As a Tarnished, our job as the player is to ultimately find all the shards, restore the Elden Ring, and become the Elden Lord.

Quite recently, the developers had showcased a 15-minute long, in-depth gameplay preview for Elden Ring, which you can check out here. Elden Ring is currently set to release on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Windows PC on 25 February 2022.