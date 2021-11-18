Ed Sheeran to feature in Pokémon GO

Niantic’s Pokémon GO has announced a special concert event in collaboration with Grammy award-winning artist Ed Sheeran. The in-game event will run for 8 days, starting November 23 at 12:30 am IST to December 1 at 2:30 am IST.

Players will be able to attend a pre-recorded virtual performance in celebration of the release of his new album, “=” (Equals). The video will feature songs from his new album and some older chart-topping ones as well, including ‘Perfect,’ ‘Bad Habits,’ ‘Thinking Out Loud,’ ‘Shivers,’ ‘First Time,’ and ‘Overpass Graffiti’. Trainers will be notified of the feature when it goes live or they can click the sponsored balloons that randomly appear in the game.

Additionally, Ed Sheeran’s favourite Pokémon, Squirtle will appear more frequently in the wild with its signature sunglasses. This is great for new players since the game stopped introducing Generation I Pokémon a long time ago.

Other starter-type monsters namely Totodile, Mudkip, Piplup, Oshawott, and Froakie will also be available to catch during the event. Water-type themed stickers can also be obtained by opening gift boxes and purchasing them from the in-game shop.

The crossover also brings with it new avatar items (in-game hoodies) that can be unlocked by redeeming this code – “4SQS6N359Y7NPCUW” via the Pokémon GO app or through this page. The code expires after 1 December 2021.

Developed by Niantic, Pokémon GO is an augmented reality mobile game where players can create their own versions of Trainers and visit real-world locations to catch Pokémon, compete in battles, and evolve them. Despite being a global phenomenon, the game initially received mixed reception due to growing concerns regarding security and traffic safety.

Quite recently, Niantic had also announced shutting down its operations for their Harry Potter-themed AR game, Wizards Unite, starting 6 December 2021. Pokémon GO is available to download for free on Android and iOS.