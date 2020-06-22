European Cricket Series: How to play Dream11 in T10 format explained

European Cricket Series St Gallen kicks off on Monday (Source: European Cricket/Twitter) European Cricket Series St Gallen kicks off on Monday (Source: European Cricket/Twitter)

A new T10 cricket league is kicking off in Switzerland on Monday. The European Cricket Series St. Gallen will have seven teams — St. Gallen CC, Zurich Nomads CC, Olten CC, Zurich Crickets CC, Power CC, Winterthur CC and Cossonay CC — participating in a tournament that will go on for five days. Five matches each will be played on the first four days followed by two semi-finals, a third-place playoff, and a final on Friday at St. Gallen.

The live streaming of the ECN fixtures is available on ecn.cricket and FanCode app.

Fans can also get involved by playing fantasy cricket on Dream11 since there is no international cricket going on due to Covid-19 pandemic.

New to Dream 11? Here’s a guide to creating your Fantasy 11

* First, log on to the Dream11 website and download the latest version of the application. You can get started by signing up, basic verification followed by your PAN Card and bank details which will help you withdraw and receive your earnings from the contests.

* Pick any match you want to participate in. For example, I picked the SGCC vs OLCC fixture from the European Cricket League. You get a total of 100 credits to pick your perfect team of 11 players from both the sides.

How to make a team within player-limit

* There is a minimum and maximum limit to picking players as per their roles in the team. The team you choose should at least have one wicketkeeper, three batsmen, one all-rounder and three bowlers (three more players to complete the team). A user can pick a maximum of four wicketkeepers, six batsmen, four all-rounders, and six bowlers. The team you choose can have a maximum of seven players from one side.

* Selecting the captain and vice captain is crucial. The captain of your team gets double the points he earns throughout the game. On the other hand, the vice captain gets 1.5 times the points he earns. That’s why participants often choose all-rounders and wicketkeepers as captain and vice-captain to improve their chances of winning. You can also select multiple teams to participate in the same or different contests.

* After entering a contest, changes can be made to your team after the toss as well if any of the players in the team you chose earlier are not a part of the match.

How the point system works?

* The point system is similar in the T10 format except for the bonus points. If your player being a part of the 11 will give you four points instantly. One point is earned for every run scored, 25 points for every wicket taken, eight points for a catch, 33 points for caught and bowled, 12 points for direct run out and stumping, eight and four points for thrower and catcher in the run out respectively.

* The bonus points for fours and sixes are one and two respectively, same as any other format. If a batsman in your team hits a half-century, you get 16 points which is double the points in the T20 format. The same goes for a maiden over as well which is pretty rare in the fast-paced format. You get eight points for two wickets taken by a bowler, 16 points for a three-wicket haul and also eight points if a batsman crossed the 30-run mark. There are no points available for four-wicket, five-wicket hauls and century, which are anyway rare instances.

* You lose points as well if your player performs poorly. Two points are deducted if the batsmen, wicketkeeper and all-rounders you choose get out for a duck. The strike rate is an important aspect as well. Two, four and six points are deducted if a batsman has a strike rate (minimum five balls faced) between 90-100, 80-90 and below 80 respectively.

Note: You can also participate in matches for free if you want to practice before investing your money.

