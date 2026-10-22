EA to shutter BioWare studio, cut jobs as it narrows game slate

Electronic Arts is planning to close BioWare, the developer of the “Mass Effect” series of games, and lay off employees to focus on more lucrative projects, the company said on Wednesday in an email to employees.

Here ⁠are ​some details:

EA said it would cancel an early-stage “Mass Effect” project and close BioWare’s studio in Edmonton, ​Canada, marking the ​end of the developer ⁠known for role-playing game franchises such as “Dragon Age”

EA is ‌planning to cut around 400 jobs, about 3% of its total staff, including roughly 50 at BioWare, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing a person familiar with the company’s ⁠plans