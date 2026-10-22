EA to shutter BioWare studio, cut jobs as it narrows game slate

The company said it would help ​affected employees explore other opportunities ⁠within EA.

By: Reuters
2 min readNew DelhiOct 22, 2026 10:27 AM IST
An Electronic Arts office building is shown in Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake/ File PhotoAn Electronic Arts office building is shown in Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 27, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Blake/ File Photo
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Electronic Arts is planning to close BioWare, the developer of the “Mass Effect” series of games, and lay off employees to focus on more lucrative projects, the company said on Wednesday in an email to employees.

Here ⁠are ​some details:

EA said it would cancel an early-stage “Mass Effect” project and close BioWare’s studio in Edmonton, ​Canada, marking the ​end of the developer ⁠known for role-playing game franchises such as “Dragon Age”

EA is ‌planning to cut around 400 jobs, about 3% of its total staff, including roughly 50 at BioWare, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing a person familiar with the company’s ⁠plans

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The ⁠videogame publisher said it would concentrate on fewer large-scale action-adventure ⁠games, ‌while continuing development of “Marvel’s Iron ​Man” and the next “Star ‌Wars Jedi” game

EA also said it was restructuring the ‌team behind skateboarding ​simulation “skate.” into ​a ​smaller, more focused studio

The company said it would help ​affected employees explore other opportunities ⁠within EA.

EA was taken private in a $55 billion deal led by ‌Saudi Arabia’s ⁠Public Investment Fund, Silver Lake and Affinity Partners, which closed ​in August

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