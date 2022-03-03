EA Sports is removing Russian teams from FIFA and NHL games

In response to the ongoing unrest in Ukraine, Electronic Arts will be removing the Russian and Belarusian national clubs from their FIFA and NHL video games. The announcement came via a tweet, where the publisher stated that they stood in solidarity with the Ukrainians.

“EA Sports,” – it reads, “like so many voices across the world of football, calls for peace and an end to the invasion of Ukraine.” The company has initiated processes for the complete removal of both the Russian national team and clubs from its FIFA products, including FIFA 22, FIFA Mobile, and FIFA Online.

A statement from EA SPORTS FIFA: pic.twitter.com/v3pZvpblgS — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) March 2, 2022

The studio is also looking to make related changes to other areas in the game, which although not specified could apply to Russian advertisements, stadiums, and the base language. “We will keep our communities up to date on any actions taken, and thank players for their patience as we work through these updates.”

On the NHL side, EA Sports will be getting rid of the IIHF (International Ice Hockey Federation) recognised Russian and Belarus-based teams and clubs. The federation previously suspended the said teams from further competitions, and it seems like EA will be following suit. The teams will be removed from NHL 22 within the coming weeks.

Earlier this week, reports suggested that EA’s upcoming football simulation title, FIFA 23 will be getting cross-play support, allowing players on PlayStation, Xbox, and Windows PC to play against each other. The game is also expected to feature two World Cups – Men and Women, though judging by the above statements, we can assume Russia to not be a part of it.

The publisher had previously gone into a dispute with FIFA (association), wanting to drop the brand name from its games, calling it an “impediment.” CEO Andrew Wilson claims that the only value they ever got from the license was the “four letters on the box.”