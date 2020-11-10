EA Play now available with Xbox Game Pass on console and Android; PC users to get it from December 15

Xbox Game Pass PC users will be able to access EA Play titles via the EA Desktop app on Windows 10. (Image: Microsoft/EA)

Electronic Arts (EA) has announced that alongside today’s launch of the Xbox Series S and Series X, it will start offering its EA Play subscription as a part of the Xbox Game Pass. This will provide Xbox One and Series owners access to a huge number of titles from the EA Play vault. The vault has multiple game titles including FIFA 20, Need for Speed Heat, Battlefield V and more. Apart from this, Microsoft has also announced that EA Play will be made available on Xbox Game Pass for PC from December 15.

EA Play will be offered free of cost to all Xbox Game Pass members. An Xbox Game Pass membership costs Rs 489 per month for consoles or PC. If you want access to the service on both platforms, you can get the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. To recall, EA Play costs Rs 315 per month and or Rs 1,990 per year.

Xbox Game Pass PC users will be able to access EA Play titles via the EA Desktop app on Windows 10. The company is currently offering over 60 titles, including The Sims, Mass Effect, Mirror’s Edge, Skate, Titanfall, Battlefield, Need for Speed and FIFA.

Xbox Game Pass Cloud Gaming on Android is currently available in 22 countries. EA via its EA Play service will provide Android Xbox Game Pass users seven titles, including Dragon Age: Inquisition, Madden NFL 20, Mass Effect: Andromeda, Mirror’s Edge Catalyst, Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2, The Sims 4 and Unravel 2.

EA Play with Xbox Game Pass is now available for console and Android now. It will be made available for PC users starting December 15.

“We want players to access the games and in-game benefits they want, in the easiest way possible,” said EA content strategy and partnerships senior director Autumn Brown.

“This partnership with Xbox makes an impressive library of great Xbox and EA content more readily accessible. Our goal is to give players more choice to get more of what they love, and this is a way to do that,” she added.

