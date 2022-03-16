EA Play Live won’t be held this year

Electronic Arts has confirmed that its annual showcase for revealing new games and updates will not take place this year. Instead, the publisher will unveil more about its projects “when the time is right for each of them.”

In a statement with IGN, an EA representative said, “We love EA Play Live as it’s our way of connecting with our players and sharing what’s new with all of you. However, this year things aren’t lining up to show you everything on one date. We have exciting things happening at our world-class studios and this year we’ll reveal much more about these projects when the time is right for each of them.”

EA has traditionally hosted a conference in conjunction with June’s E3 event, under the name, EA Play, where fans get to try out new games months before launch. In 2020, the company had to shift to an online digital format, owing to pandemic related concerns, where they collaborated with Geoff Keighley’s video game festival, Summer Game Fest.

The month-long celebration of games is set to return this year, bringing with it video game news, new trailers, and updates for existing titles. The event, set to take place in June, proved to be a worthy competitor against E3, which got cancelled earlier this year.

EA’s upcoming slate includes its annual sports titles like FIFA and NHL, which were confirmed earlier this month to be removing the Russian national team and related clubs from the game. It was also reported that FIFA would be incorporating a cross-play system for the first time, letting players on console and Windows PC play against each other with no hassle.

Electronic Art’s other major studio, Respawn Entertainment is also working on three new Star Wars games, one of which is a sequel to 2019’s Jedi: Fallen Order. Earlier this month, the studio had released Apex Legends Mobile in select countries, following a long testing period.