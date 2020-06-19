EA Play Live 2020 event: The best games and trailers in one place

Apex Legends is coming to Nintendo Switch. (Image credit: EA/Twitter) Apex Legends is coming to Nintendo Switch. (Image credit: EA/Twitter)

Electronic Arts, one of the heavyweights in the gaming industry, held its big EA Play 2020 event where it showed new and upcoming games for various platforms. During the hour-long digital event, EA announced that Apex Legends is coming to Switch this fall, along with cross-play. We also saw a detailed look at Motive’s Star Wars flight simulator, Star Wars: Squadrons, making its way to consoles and PC later this year. A new Skate game is also in development at Electronic Arts, the company announced Thursday during EA Play Live 2020.

Here’s a quick roundup of all the big announcements from EA’s Play Live 2020 event.

Apex Legends is coming to Nintendo Switch

Apex Legends, EA’s popular free-to-play Battle Royale shooter, is coming to the Nintendo Switch and Valve’s Steam market place on PC. Developer Respawn announced that the game will support cross-play across all platforms. Apex Legends is a Battle Royale game similar to popular titles like PUBG or Fortnite. And it’s free!

Skate 4 is real

Skate 4 is finally coming. Although EA did not reveal the name, it is certain that the beloved franchise is back. EA simply said that the next game in the Skate series is in development, though the company did not reveal any more details. Expect Skate 4 to launch straight on the PS5 and Xbox Series X.

Star Wars: Squadrons first gameplay trailer is fantastic

During the live event, EA showed gameplay for its next Star Wars game, which is launching on October 2 for PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4. The game will also feature VR versions for the PC and PlayStation versions. Star Wars Squadrons, meanwhile, is described as “an immersive, first-person space dogfighting experience set in the beloved Star Wars galaxy”.

“Star Wars: Squadrons will feature thrilling 5v5 multiplayer dogfights, monumental fleet battles, and an original story set during the final days of the Galactic Empire and the rise of the New Republic after the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi,” EA explains.

The Sims 4, Titanfall 2 and more coming to Steam

EA announced that it would be bringing A Way Out, Dead Space 3, The Sims 4, and Titanfall 2 to Steam. EA has been slowly introducing many of its titles on Steam. A few weeks back, EA made Dragon Age 2 and Inquisition, Mirror’s Edge Catalyst, Battlefield 1, Mass Effect: Andromeda on Steam.

PS5, Xbox Series X versions of Fifa 21, Madden NFL 21 announced

Madden NFL 21 and FIFA 21 have been announced for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. EA is promising “blazing fast load times”, enhanced animation technology, and more. Both NFL 21 and FIFA 21 are also coming to PC, PS4, Switch, Xbox One. The games will be released on October 9.

