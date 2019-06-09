EA Play 2019 highlights: Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Apex Legends Season 2, FIFA 2020, and more

Electronic Arts (EA) kicked off the E3 2019 with its own annual EA Play conference, where it showed an extended gameplay of the highly-anticipated title Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order alongside Apex Legends Season 2 Battle Pass, FIFA 2020, Madden NFL 2020, The Sims 4: Island Living expansion pack and forthcoming Battlefield 5 multiplayer maps.

Advertising

We’ve rounded up all of the announcements and key titles that were announced at EA Play 2019.

EA Play 2019: Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is perhaps the most hyped game of this year. And at the EA Play 2019, developer Respawn Entertainment (makers of Titanfall and Apex Legends) showed us a 15-minute long gameplay trailer of the title. This action/adventure, single-player game focuses on the protagonist Cal Kestis (played by Cameron Monaghan of Gotham Fame), one of the few Jedi that survived the holocaust of Order 66 and the events of Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith. The gameplay introduces many new planets and universe into the Star Wars Universe. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order hits PS4, Xbox One and PC on November 15, 2019.

EA Play 2019: Apex Legends Season 2

Advertising

Apex Legends Season 2 begins on July 2. Called “Battle Charge”, the Season 2 introduces a new character named Wattson, an improved battle pass with updated gear, and a new weapon returning from Titainfall 2. The new weapon is the L-Star light machine gun, which according to developer Respawn is very powerful. The gun will only be made available from Care Packages. Additionally, there will be a new mode to play, a Rank Mode. EA’s Apex Lends competes with other Battle Royale games including PUBG and Fortnite.

EA Play 2019: FIFA 2020, Madden NFL 2020

FIFA 2020 has also been confirmed, and it comes with a FIFA Volta Mode. This new mode looks ghastly similar to old FIFA Street games. You can play against your own customised character, which can be male or female. FIFA 2020 is set to be released on PS4, Xbox One and PC on September 27, 2020.

EA is also bringing Madden NFL 2020 to major consoles and PC on August 2, 2019. The game adds Superstar X-Factor, a new progression system that allows users to unlock new special abilities on the field if they are able to complete set objectives.

EA Play 2019: The Sims 4: Island Living, Battlefield 5 Pacific

The Sims 4 is getting a new expansion pack called “Island Living”. The new expansion pack will allow players to make a small community on the tropical island of Sulani, complete with beach bars, huts and more. There will also be Dolphins that you can interact with. The Sims 4 Island Living expansion pack is coming to PC and Mac on June 21 and to Xbox and PS4 on July 16.

During the EA Play pre-E3 conference, developer DICE announced that Battlefield 5 is getting several maps, starting June 27. The first of these maps will be called AI Sudan, set in North Sudan; Marita, set within the combat of Greece. Dice also teased two more multiplayer maps: Lofoten Islands and Provence Maps. It also announced that it will increase the player’s maximum rank from 50 to 500 this August. Towards the end of the year, DICE will introduce Chapter 5 of Battlefield 5. Chapter 5 focuses on the entry of the US and Japan in World War 2.