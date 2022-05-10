EA is making a new Lord of the Rings game

Electronic Arts is working on a new Lord of the Rings mobile game that will be free-to-play. Called “The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth,” the game will be a collectible role-playing title that will offer social-competitive elements as well.

The company is partnering with Middle-earth Enterprises to make the title. Middle-earth Enterprises is a division of the Saul Zaentz Company which holds the rights to The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit motion pictures as well as merchandising and other rights.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with The Saul Zaentz Company and Middle-earth Enterprises on the next generation of mobile role-playing games,” said Malachi Boyle, Vice President of Mobile RPG for Electronic Arts.

“The team is filled with fans of The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit and each day they bring their tremendous passion and talents together to deliver an authentic experience for players. The combination of high-fidelity graphics, cinematic animations, and stylized art immerses players in the fantasy of Middle-earth where they’ll go head-to-head with their favorite characters.”

The game is set to offer immersive storytelling with a turn-based combat mechanism and a wide roster of characters from the vast universe of both The Lord of the Rings as well as The Hobbit. Players will battle through iconic stories from the Lord of the Rings universe and fight against the “great evils of Middle-earth.”

When will the game launch?

EA said in a press release that The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth is expected to enter limited regional beta testing this summer. We should hence, expect the game to go live in the weeks to come.

Note that the game will require a persistent internet connection and will come with certain age-restrictions. More details should be available on launch.