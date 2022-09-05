EA could hike FIFA 2023 price for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X in India

Currently available for pre-order, Electronic Arts will be launching FIFA 23 worldwide on September 30 for those on PlayStation, Xbox, PC and Google Stadia.

As it turns out, this will be the last instalment of FIFA developed by Electronic Arts. Earlier in May this year, EA Sports and FIFA announced they have decided to end their 20-year-long partnership after being unable to come to an agreement.

But according to a tipster 0xSkeptic (@RishiAlwani), EA might increase the price of FIFA 23 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X from Rs 4,499 to Rs 4,799. Also, the price for previous generation consoles (PlayStation 4 and Xbox One) will be increased to Rs 4,299 from Rs 3,999. Right now, those on PC can pre-purchase FIFA 23 for Rs 3,499 with the pre-order for the Ultimate Edition priced at Rs 4,799.

You’re in for a treat 🍬

Here’s everything new coming to gameplay in #FIFA23: 🔎 HyperMotion2

🔎 Women’s Club Football

🔎 Attacking

🔎 Defending

🔎 Goalkeeping

🔎 Skill Moves Watch the full gameplay trailer: https://t.co/HmQZFRV0QY pic.twitter.com/23jb88ZRiL — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) July 27, 2022

EA says FIFA 23 features HyperMotion2, an updated version of last year’s Hypermotion technology and that it will be also available for those on PC. Other new features include attacking, defending, skill moves, Women’s Club Football and many more.

Last month, Epic Games accidentally listed FIFA 23 for Rs 4.8 instead of Rs 4,799. Epic Games Store said it would honour the arrangement and those who bought the game for Rs 5 will get receive a copy of the game.

Also, EA has confirmed that FIFA 23 will support Cross-Play, but only for certain game modes. If you have access to EA Play, you can try out FIFA 23 for ten hours before being asked to pay for the game.