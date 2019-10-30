EA games are coming to Steam, starting with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

EA and Valve have partnered up and will bring EA’s games and services to Steam. This will include the latest FIFA 20 and EA Access, which is also known as Origin Access. Earlier it was announced that both the company’s would commence this deal starting next year.

However, you would not have to wait for that much to start getting EA games via Steam. The partnership will now go into effect starting November 15, with the release of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. The game is already available on Steam for pre-ordering. After Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, EA will launch its The Sims 4 and Unravel Two on Steam.

FIFA 20, Apex Legends and Battlefield V will, however, be made available sometime next year. EA Access will be made available in Spring 2020.

EA has also announced that due to this partnership, it will offer crossplay support between Steam and Origin, which is the company’s own storefront on PC. It is yet unclear if the company will offer users cross-platform play with consoles including the PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

When made available on Steam EA Access will be the only subscription service on Steam. It was recently made available on PS4. EA Access was launched back in 2014 and was one of the first major gaming subscriptions that was made available to players. After this, Xbox launched its Game Pass in 2017 and Ubisoft announced its Uplay+ service this year.

EA Access is priced at Rs 315, which is comparatively cheaper than the Xbox Game Pass at Rs 699 per month and Uplay+ at Euro 15 (approximately Rs 1,200) per month.

The new deal will also bring all other EA game titles like Need for Speed, Mass Effect, Command & Conquer, Crysis, Dead Space, Burnout, Dragon Age and The Sims to Steam.