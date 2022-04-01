E3 2022 cancelled, will return in 2023 as in-person event: ESA

E3 2022 has been completely cancelled to “set a new standard for hybrid industry events and fan engagement,” revealed the Entertainment Software Organisation (ESA) earlier this week. E3 is the biggest video game expo of the year and had been a virtual event last year, before which it was an in-person affair. However, this year there will be no E3 at all.

The ESA had previously notified partners that E3 will not be held this year, after initially making plans to return the show in-person to LA due to the pandemic.

“E3 will return in 2023 with a reinvigorated showcase that celebrates new and exciting video games and industry innovations,” as per a report by Variety. “We previously announced that E3 would not be held in person in 2022 due to the ongoing health risks surrounding COVID-19. Today, we announce that there will also be no digital E3 showcase in 2022.”

The ESA also further added that it will “devote all our energy and resources to delivering a revitalized physical and digital E3 experience next summer. Whether enjoyed from the show floor or your favorite devices, the 2023 showcase will bring the community, media, and industry back together in an all-new format and interactive experience. We look forward to presenting E3 to fans around the world live from Los Angeles in 2023.”

E3 was last cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic and in 2021, a four-day virtual version of the event was held between June 12 and June 15. The last physical event was E3 2019, where 66,100 attendees were reportedly gathered at the Los Angeles Convention Center in downtown L.A. as per the ESA.