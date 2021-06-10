E3 2021 preview: What to expect from the world’s biggest gaming event

It’s time for E3 2021, the biggest video game event of the year. Every year, the annual Electronic Entertainment Expo, or better known as E3, takes place in Los Angeles. This year, however, E3 2021 will be held digitally. The massive event sees the biggest video game companies and developers coming together and showcase new titles. Nintendo, Microsoft (Xbox), Ubisoft and Capcom have confirmed their presence at this year’s E3. Sony, the Japanese company behind PlayStation, is notably absent from E3 2021 and so is Activision. The whole event is free to live stream.

Here’s what to expect from E3 2021

Nintendo at E3 2021

Nintendo was supposed to show off a Switch Pro last week – at least what rumours and leaks seemed to suggest. That wasn’t the case, as Nintendo skipped an event on June 3 to launch a “pro” version of the Switch. The Japanese company had been rumoured to launch the new Switch before E3 as reported by Bloomberg. We really don’t know the status of the Switch Pro, but we do know that Nintendo is holding a 40-minute Direct on June 15 that will exclusively showcase new Switch games, slated to release in 2021. Nintendo has already made it clear the event will be focused squarely on software, meaning the company has no plans to announce new hardware at E3 2021. This begs the question: Is the Switch Pro even coming this year? Want to tune in to the livestream? It will start at 9:30 pm IST on Tuesday. The event will be streamed on Nintendo’s YouTube and Twitch channels.

🗓 Nintendo at #E32021: 6/15, 9am PT! Tune in for a #NintendoDirect with roughly 40 minutes of info focused exclusively on #NintendoSwitch software, mostly releasing in 2021, followed by around 3 hours of gameplay in #NintendoTreehouseLive | E3 2021.

https://t.co/TMjlZ5G37G pic.twitter.com/Hh1l6y0WVh — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 2, 2021

Microsoft at E3 2021

What’s new coming to Xbox Series X, PC and Xbox Game Pass this year? Well, we will know all that on June 13. For the first time, the Xbox & Bethesda Games (Microsoft’s subsidiary studio, the developer behind Doom and Fallout series) are jointly holding the E3 showcase event. So far, we know that Halo Infinite will hog the limelight at this year’s E3 event. Halo Infinite was supposed to come to the Xbox Series X last year but got delayed due to the negative reactions the game received due to less impressive visual quality. Another big title Forza Horizon 5 could be announced on Sunday. There’s also a high chance Microsoft will reveal Starfield, a new space RPG made by Bethesda. Microsoft will begin its Xbox E3 conference at 10:30 pm IST on June 13. You will be able to stream the live event through all Xbox’s channels, including Twitter, Twitch, and YouTube.

There’s nothing like spending time with our community, so we’re bringing that energy online this year. Sign up to be an Xbox FanFest fan for special access and to be the first to get details about our all digital FanFest: https://t.co/WA5chKS4nU pic.twitter.com/ASKDUlNCXs — Xbox (@Xbox) June 2, 2021

E3 2021 schedule: Ubisoft Foward, Square Enix Presents

Ubisoft Presents

Date: Saturday, June 12

Ubisoft is holding its press conference on Saturday, June 12 at 12 p.m. PDT (June 13, 12:30 am IST). The main event will be used to showcase more of Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Quarantine. The highly anticipated game was first announced in 2019, but got delayed twice. We will also hear more from Ubisoft on Far Cry 6.

Square Enix Presents, Warner Bros. Games

Date: Sunday, June 13

Square Enix’s main event, which will begin at 12:15 pm PDT (12:45 am IST, June 14), will be used as the launchpad for a new game from Eidos Montréal. The 40-minute long showcase event will reveal more information on PlatinumGames’ Babylon’s Fall as well as Life is Strange: True Colors and Life is Strange Remastered Collection alongside details on the Black Panther – War for Wakanda expansion for Marvel’s Avengers. Meanwhile, Warner Bros. will share more of Back 4 Blood at E3 2021. The event starts at 2 pm PST (2:30 am IST, June 14).

Capcom, Two-take interactive

Date: Monday, June 14

Capcom is holding its E3 2021 event on Monday, June 14 at 2:30 p.m. PDT (3:00 am IST, June 15). The event will likely focus on the Great Ace Attorney Collection, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, Resident Evil 4 for Oculus VR, and Pragmata. In terms of rumours, there is a lot of speculation right now on a brand new Resident Evil game. Take-Two Interactive, a parent company of 2K Games and Rockstar Games, is holding a panel discussion at E3 2021. Don’t expect Rockstar Games to announce GTA VI but we can expect to hear more on GTA V for next-generation consoles from Sony and Microsoft.